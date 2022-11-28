Uzo Aduba Reveals Her New Holiday Traditions With Husband Robert Sweeting

Watch : Uzo Aduba Gives Back in Africa as Heifer's FIRST Brand Ambassador

Uzo Aduba is embracing new family traditions.

One year after revealing she secretly got married to filmmaker Robert Sweeting, the actress spoke about how the couple celebrate the holidays.

"A newer tradition since we've been together is we share as a family, like our families have Thanksgiving together, which is nice," Uzo exclusively told E! News on Nov. 22. "I'm Nigerian, so of course our Thanksgiving is an American and Nigerian blend. So some of our culinary cuisine is new, but is liked and appreciated by them."

The Massachusetts-born Orange Is The New Black alum, whose parents are from Nigeria, said she is "thankful for so many things" this holiday season. "I am thankful for my family, starting first with my husband," the 41-year-old said. "I'm thankful for love."

Uzo, who has stayed in touch with OITNB co-stars such as Natasha Lyonne, Yael Stone, Adrienne C. Moore and Dascha Polanco, said she has "incredible friends and incredible family." She added, "I don't know what I did to deserve both but I'm thankful for it."