Surprise! OITNB Star Uzo Aduba Reveals She Married Filmmaker Robert Sweeting

Uzo Aduba took to Instagram to share the news that she's officially off the market! The star announced she wed Robert Sweeting with a heartwarming tribute.

By Alyssa Morin Sep 12, 2021 9:06 PMTags
WeddingsCouplesNetflixOrange Is The New BlackUzo Aduba
Orange is no longer the new black...white is!

Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba has announced the sweet and special news that she married filmmaker Robert Sweeting.

On Sunday, Sept. 12, the actress—who played Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren on the Netflix show—shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself and her husband posing in their chic wedding attire.

While Uzo didn't disclose any additional details about their big day, a source tells People the two actually tied the knot last year in a secret ceremony held in New York.

To celebrate their union, the In Treatment star posted a famous quote from the beloved rom-com When Harry Met SallyBilly Crystal's character's line—that read, "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible."

"For some of us," Uzo continued her message, "it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I'm so happy my life started last year with you. You're the best thing that ever happened to me."

The actress' friends and followers expressed their excitement and congratulations in the comments section.

"Beautiful!!!! Congratulations," supermodel Lily Aldridge responded, with Uzo's OITNB co-star Natasha Lyonne adding several red heart and heart-eye emojis.

Niecy Nash replied, "Congrats," and commented with a few celebratory emojis as well.

Uzo is known for keeping her personal life private, so it's unknown when exactly she and Robert tied the knot.

However, they aren't the only celebrity couple to announce a surprise wedding. Scroll through our gallery below to see who else got hitched on the down low!

Instagram
Uzo Aduba & Robert Sweeting

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for W Magazine
Elizabeth Olsen & Robbie Arnett

The WandaVision star subtly revealed she and the musician had tied the knot by referring to him as her "husband" during an interview with Kaley Cuoco for Variety.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Justin Hartley & Sofia Pernas

In May 2021, a source revealed to E! News that the This Is Us star privately married the actress after about a year together.

Instagram
Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez

The pop star exchanged vows with the real estate broker during an intimate May 2021 ceremony held at her home in Montecito, Calif. 

A source told E! News, "There were only about 20 guests, close family and friends. It was a beautiful day and very romantic. Everyone is happy for them. It was perfect and just what Ari wanted."

Courtesy of Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage & Riko Shibata

The action star wed his girlfriend in Las Vegas in February 2021. He wore a Tom Ford tux and she wore a handmade Japanese bridal kimono. Cage and Shinto exchanged traditional Catholic and Shinto vows.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas

The Jonas Brothers singer and Game of Thrones actress secretly tied the knot in a small ceremony in Las Vegas shortly after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. They had a second, larger wedding with more friends and family in France months later.

Instagram
Bradley Whitford & Amy Landecker

The Transparent co-stars eloped in July 2018—and the bride had a last-minute fashion emergency. After seeing that the actress wore a periwinkle dress on her big day, a commenter wrote she had "loved the white one, too."

"I destroyed it with makeup right before the wedding," she wrote in the comments section. "Thank God I packed this!"

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

The supermodel and former Project Runway host secretly obtained a marriage license and wed the German rocker in early 2019. 

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock; Twitter
Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin

"The House That Built Me" singer revealed in 2019 that she and NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin tied the knot. E! News confirmed that they got married on Jan. 26, 2019 in Davidson County, Tenn. "In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!" she wrote on Instagram. "My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for.... me."

Instagram
Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth

After a 10-year relationship, the pop star and Australian actor exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Tennessee over Christmas 2018. Cyrus wore a satin Vivienne Westwood gown for the top-secret affair. The pair has since divorced.

Le Studio Photography
Christina El Moussa & Ant Anstead

The HGTV star and her boyfriend of just over a year wed at their home in Newport Beach, Calif. in Dec. 2018. They split less than two years later.

Rob Kim/Getty Images
Joe Scarborough & Mika Brezezinski

The Morning Joe co-hosts tied the knot at the National Archives in Washington, D.C. on November 24, 2018. Vanity Fair reported that they got married alongside the Declaration of Independence and Constitution. 

Gisela Schober/Lester Cohen/WireImage
Daryl Hannah & Neil Young

Multiple outlets reported that the two wed in August 2018. Young confirmed the following October that Hannah is his wife.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner

The supermodel and her main man hosted an intimate ceremony in upstate New York just three months after announcing their engagement in 2018. 

Photos courtesy of Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider, Gown: ELIE SAAB HAUTE COUTURE
Hilary Swank & Philip Schneider

The Oscar-winning actress and her new husband celebrated with friends and family at a secret wedding in Saint Lucia Preserve in Carmel, Calif. Swank called the ceremony "timeless" and "a dream come true."

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
Robin Wright & Clement Giraudet

The Golden Globe-winning actress married her longtime beau in August 2018, according to Vogue Paris. The House of Cards star and Saint Laurent VIP relations manager reportedly tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at an unknown location. 

Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Jordi Vidal/Redferns via Getty Images
Michelle Williams & Phil Elverum

The Golden Globe winner secretly married Mount Eerie frontman Phil Elverum in early July 2018 in the Adirondacks. They split in 2019

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for blu
Cardi B & Offset

The Migos rapper publicly proposed to the "Bodak Yellow" performer in October 2017, but it was revealed nine months later that the pair had actually tied the knot in a no-frills ceremony in September of that year. 

Snapchat
Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard

The Gone Girl actress and star of Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" music video married the actor at a New York courthouse in February 2018. The news came just weeks after it was reported she was no longer living with her then-boyfriend, music producer Jeff Magid.

Instagram
Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer

The Trainwreck actress and comedienne married her beau, a chef, at a private home in Malibu in February 2018 and just two days after she went public with their relationship.

Earl Gibson III/WireImage
Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah

In late 2017, the singer and actress announced she and her boyfriend eloped in Hawaii. 

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet

The longtime couple tied the knot in a wedding ceremony held at their house in Topanga, California, near Los Angeles in 2017. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski

The actor said in mid-March 2017 the two had eloped the previous weekend. E! News had confirmed in September that the two were engaged. Two months later, Seyfried's rep said the actress was pregnant with their first child.

OWN
RuPaul & Georges LeBar

The TV personality said in March 2017 he and his longtime partner had wed in January.

Prince Williams/FilmMagic
Tyrese Gibson & Samantha Lee

The Fast & Furious star announced in February 2017 he had tied the knot on Valentine's Day, posting a pic of him and his wife, who he did not name. He later confirmed a report that said she is Samantha Lee, a New Jersey social worker. Tyrese and Samantha split in 2020.

darthvadenz/Instagram
Penn Badgley & Domino Kirke

The Gossip Girl alum married the actress, Jemima Kirke's sister, in a courthouse in Brooklyn in February 2017.

Noel Vasquez/GC Images
Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher

After announcing their first pregnancy, everyone was buzzing about the potential for a real life Jackie and Kelso wedding. But the That 70s Show lovebirds kept their 2015 nuptials well under wraps.

Eric Charbonneau/WireImage
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Despite their now (relatively) public romance, the two actors were über private about their 2012 wedding. Thanks to a collab with Martha Stewart Weddings, we do know Lively wore a Marchesa dress and that it happened on a plantation in South Carolina. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Leighton Meester & Adam Brody

The actors said "I do" in a secret ceremony back in 2015. Later that year they welcomed their first child together, daughter Arlo.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Kerry Washington & Nnamdi Asomugha

In 2013 these two had a hush-hush ceremony so secretive that even Olivia Pope would be impressed!

