From Kristin Davis to Kim Cattrall, Look Back at Stars' Most Candid Plastic Surgery Confessions

Keeping up with beauty ideals is more than skin deep.

Just ask Sex and the City star Kristin Davis, who recently opened up about the pressure she's faced to maintain a youthful appearance.

"It's hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times," the 58-year-old told U.K.'s The Telegraph in an interview published June 9. "And it's a challenge to remember that you don't have to look like that. The internet wants you to—but they also don't want you to. They're very conflicted."

The actress explained that she first turned to Botox to smooth out her lateral lines. But after using the cosmetic injectable for quite some time, she decided to give facial fillers a shot.

"I've had to get them dissolved and I've been ridiculed relentlessly," Kirsten admitted. "And I have shed tears about it. It's very stressful. You're trusting doctors [but] people personally blame us when it goes wrong—[as if] I jabbed a needle in my face."