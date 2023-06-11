From Kristin Davis to Kim Cattrall, Look Back at Stars' Most Candid Plastic Surgery Confessions

Keeping up with beauty ideals is more than skin deep.
Just ask Sex and the City star Kristin Davis, who recently opened up about the pressure she's faced to maintain a youthful appearance.
"It's hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times," the 58-year-old told U.K.'s The Telegraph in an interview published June 9. "And it's a challenge to remember that you don't have to look like that. The internet wants you to—but they also don't want you to. They're very conflicted."
The actress explained that she first turned to Botox to smooth out her lateral lines. But after using the cosmetic injectable for quite some time, she decided to give facial fillers a shot.
"I've had to get them dissolved and I've been ridiculed relentlessly," Kirsten admitted. "And I have shed tears about it. It's very stressful. You're trusting doctors [but] people personally blame us when it goes wrong—[as if] I jabbed a needle in my face."
The And Just Like That actress explained that her friends eventually brought up the noticeable changes in her appearance, but the damage was done.
"The thing is you don't smile at yourself in the mirror," she continued. "Who smiles at themselves in the mirror? Crazy people."
Kristin isn't the only SATC star to open up about the cosmetic treatments she's received.
Kim Cattrall, who will reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the second season of And Just Like That, recently admitted that her beauty practices aren't solely a "vanity thing."
"I play a certain kind of woman who looks a certain kind of way," the 66-year-old told The Sunday Times earlier this month. "And professionally, I am looking after myself."
But just because she has turned to Botox and fillers, that doesn't mean she wants to completely alter herself. As she put it, "If you have the money and, more importantly, the right surgeon. It can't be emphasized enough. You want to look like you!"
And while both Kristin and Kim have been proponents of cosmetic injectables, there has also been a wave of celebrities opting for a more natural, filler-free look. Case in point? Blac Chyna announced in March that she was not only dissolving her fillers but also getting breast and butt reduction surgeries.
"Enough is enough," the 34-year-old said in an Instagram video. "It all has to come out."
The reality TV star said she was ready to start a new chapter.
"I'm tired of the look and it's just not flattering," she continued. "It's not what I look like. It, like, totally changed my face and I'm just ready to get back to Angela. Blac Chyna's Blac Chyna and I feel like I've outgrown that and it's just time for like, a change."
