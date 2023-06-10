Eva Longoria and Jesse Metcalfe's Flamin' Hot Reunion Proves Their Friendship Can't Be Extinguished

Watch : Eva Longoria Says She's Always Dreamed of Directing a Debut Film

Picture it: It's a Sunday evening in 2004 and you're settling onto the couch to watch Desperate Housewives, some new drama—or is it a mystery?—you've heard so much about.

Suddenly Eva Longoria's Gabrielle Solis has her teenage gardener John Rowland, played by Jesse Metcalfe, shirtless and devouring her on the dining room table. And that was just the first half hour of the pilot episode.

For another four years (and a handful of guest appearances), fans ate up their relationship. And offscreen, that friendship still burns strong. Which brings us to the here and now.

On June 9, Metcalfe, 44, stepped out to support Longoria, 48, at the premiere of her directorial film debut, Flamin' Hot, which explores who really invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

As she walked the red, er orange-dusted, carpet, Longoria stunned in a backless, beaded gown. To finish off the sexy look, she accessorized with a massive flame-shaped ring. Meanwhile, the John Tucker Must Die actor opted for a gray striped suit and light blue dress shirt. Together, they smiled and laughed as they posed for pictures that proved time can't extinguish their bond.