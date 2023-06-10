Eva Longoria and Jesse Metcalfe's Flamin' Hot Reunion Proves Their Friendship Can't Be Extinguished

Picture it: It's a Sunday evening in 2004 and you're settling onto the couch to watch Desperate Housewives, some new drama—or is it a mystery?—you've heard so much about.
Suddenly Eva Longoria's Gabrielle Solis has her teenage gardener John Rowland, played by Jesse Metcalfe, shirtless and devouring her on the dining room table. And that was just the first half hour of the pilot episode.
For another four years (and a handful of guest appearances), fans ate up their relationship. And offscreen, that friendship still burns strong. Which brings us to the here and now.
On June 9, Metcalfe, 44, stepped out to support Longoria, 48, at the premiere of her directorial film debut, Flamin' Hot, which explores who really invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos.
As she walked the red, er orange-dusted, carpet, Longoria stunned in a backless, beaded gown. To finish off the sexy look, she accessorized with a massive flame-shaped ring. Meanwhile, the John Tucker Must Die actor opted for a gray striped suit and light blue dress shirt. Together, they smiled and laughed as they posed for pictures that proved time can't extinguish their bond.
"She's always been a very supportive and loving friend," Metcalfe told HELLO! in 2020 of Longoria, who is mom to 4-year-old son Santiago. "We don't stay in that close in contact but whenever we see each other, it's like not a day has gone by since we've seen each other."
"We follow each other on social media and I see where she is and how she's spending her time, and she just seems to love motherhood and I love watching her son grow up via Instagram," he continued. "And I'm just so proud of the person that she's become...She's really grown as a person and a woman and she's just a role model, she's great."
So, is a return to Wisteria Lane next for these two?
Well...
"Believe me, I would be the first to sign up," Longoria said last year. "Like, I'm already on Wisteria Lane, and I'd be like 'sign me up.'"
The issue? Series creator Marc Cherry isn't interested in a reboot. Albeit, for valid reasons. "He feels like he's fully explored those characters," she continued. "He really was like, kind of a 'Why now?,' like 'Why now, what would they be doing?'"
But on the off chance Cherry changes his mind, Metcalfe has a pitch ready. As he recently told Parade, "I could be like one of the parents of like the younger cast or something."
Until then, check in with the entire cast—including Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman and Marcia Cross—below...
Flamin' Hot is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.