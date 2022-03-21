Eva Longoria Shares Her Thoughts on a Desperate Housewives Reboot

If it were up to Eva Longoria, we'd be heading back to Wisteria Lane any day now!
It's been 10 years since the finale of Desperate Housewives and if you've been missing the iconic friend group and watching John Rowland mow the Solis' lawn shirtless, you're not alone. In a recent interview, Eva, who starred as Gabrielle Solis, revealed that she would love to do a reboot of the iconic ABC dramedy.
"Believe me, I would be the first to sign up," Eva said during an appearance on GoodDay New York, "like, I'm already on Wisteria Lane, and I'd be like 'sign me up.'"
But unfortunately, series creator Marc Cherry isn't as interested. "He feels like he's fully explored those characters," Eva added. "He really was like, kind of a 'Why now?,' like 'Why now, what would they be doing?'"
"Plus I'm 100 years old," she continued, "so I don't know if anyone cares."
Trust us Eva, we'd even eat Susan Mayer's cooking if it meant we could get a reboot!
Desperate Housewives aired for eight seasons from 2004 to 2012 and also starred Felicity Huffman, Teri Hatcher, Marcia Cross, Brenda Strong and Nicollette Sheridan.
The co-stars have reunited over the years. In December 2021, Teri reunited with James Denton for Hallmark Channel's holiday movie A Kiss Before Christmas. And, if you're like us, we let this movie be the happy ending Susan and Mike deserved.
So what has the rest of the cast been up to since their time on the lane? Scroll below to find out.