See Kendra Wilkinson and Her Fellow Girls Next Door Stars Then and Now

These days, Kendra Wilkinson prefers showing houses to prospective buyers than being known for her own famous address.

Which just goes to show how far the Kendra Sells Hollywood star has come, personally and professionally, since her days residing at the Playboy Mansion, a memorable but in-another-life chapter that was chronicled on E!'s The Girls Next Door starting in 2005.

In fact, that time is so behind her that—unlike former roommate Holly Madison—she turned down a chance to share the nitty-gritty details of her experience on the A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy.

"I just want to move forward in my life," Kendra said in a June 8 appearance on E! News. "So, I'm not going to want to go back and talk about things I've healed from...I'm focused on real estate, I'm focused on being a single mom, I don't really have that much time to go back like that. No disrespect to anybody else and stories and all that—because there's a lot of stories that come out of the mansion."

These days, a few reality shows down the road, she's putting the "e" in escrow, selling real estate on Kendra Sells Hollywood and parenting the children she shares with ex-husband Hank Baskett, son Hank IV, 13, and daughter Alijah, 9.

As for her now old-enough-to-Google kids' interest in how her career as a TV personality got off the ground, Kendra says it's "all open" if inquiring minds want to know. "I'm very honest. You have to be honest in my case….If they have questions, you answer them. But they know me as Mom. Everything's been good."

With the second season of her show now unfolding on MAX—and in honor of her 38th birthday June 12—scroll on to see what the rest of The Girls Next Door alums have been up to since moving out the Mansion: 

Getty Images
Kendra Wilkinson

Kendra Wilkinson was one of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's three live-in girlfriends when the show premiered in 2005. Fans were so invested in Wilkinson that she got her own spin-off show, Kendra, on E! after leaving the series in 2009.

Her subsequent WE tv series, Kendra On Top, which followed her journey as a mother of two, son Hank IV (born Sept. 11, 2009) and daughter Alijah (May 16, 2014), and her marriage to NFL player Hank Baskett, who she swapped vows with at the Playboy Mansion on June 27, 2009. 

The couple split up in 2018 and their divorce was finalized the following year. In her latest chapter, Kendra's got a real estate license and starring on her own Discovery+ series, Kendra Sells Hollywood.

Getty Images
Bridget Marquardt

From investigating the mansion's possible haunted past to planning Hef's birthday, Bridget was No. 1. Her skin was ready to be shown on the Travel Channel's Bridget's Sexiest Beaches and she had cameos in the likes of Entourage, The House Bunny and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Marquardt's interest in the paranormal has come full circle as host of the podcast Ghost Magnet, featuring interviews with celebs who've experienced the unexplainable and other deep dives into various unsolved mysteries. Once part of an iconic trio, she happily paired off long ago with partner Nicholas Carpenter.

Getty Images
Holly Madison

Holly Madison had a successful career after her tenure at the Playboy Mansion, including competing on Dancing with the Stars before getting her own show, Holly's World, that centered around her career in Las Vegas, including her Peepshow residency.

She published a revealing memoir about her time in the Playboy Mansion, Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny, in 2015, chasing that it with 2016's The Vegas Diaries: Romance, Rolling the Dice and the Road to Reinvention.

The longtime PETA advocate is mom to daughter Rainbow (March 5, 2013) and son Forest (Aug. 7, 2016) with ex-husband Pasquale Rotella. 

In addition to participating in the scathing A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy, she described having a complicated relationship with her Girl Next Door co-stars on a 2021 episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy. "Bridget and I have always been close," she said. "We've always been friends since day one. She is [the sweetest]." When asked if she had a relationship with Kendra, Holly tersely replied, "No."

Getty Images
Crystal Harris

While all of the ladies of The Girls Next Door had a special place in Hefner's heart, Crystal Harris actually married the Playboy mogul in 2012, the then-86-year-old's third trip down the aisle. They remained together until his death in 2017

After Holly spoke out about her relationship with her co-stars, Crystal was quick to pick a side. "I was at the mansion for a DECADE almost four years ago now and these ladies and their drama were there years before that," she wrote on her MeWe account. "So much time has passed. I side with Kendra here."

"Not sure why these women who shared an incredibly uncommon and rare experience (that will never be repeated in our lifetimes) can't get along?" she continued. "Maybe for the same reasons Holly and Bridget despise me for absolutely NO reason. I hope one day we can all get along and compare experiences."

Crystal also became an advocate for Lyme disease awareness after announcing she'd been diagnosed with the illness in 2016.

Getty Images/Instagram
Kristina and Karissa Shannon

After the first generation of The Girls Next Door girlfriends left, twins Kristina and Karissa Shannon moved into the Playboy Mansion in 2009. During the remaining seasons, they celebrated their Playboy Summer Issue in Vegas, went camping in the backyard with Hef and prepared for bit parts in Sofia Coppola's Chateau Marmont-set movie Somewhere.

After the show wrapped, Kristina and Karissa joined the ninth season of Celebrity Big Brother and opened a salon together, Glam Beverly Hills.

