See Kendra Wilkinson and Her Fellow Girls Next Door Stars Then and Now

Watch : Kendra Wilkinson on Girls Next Door Fame, Hank Baskett & Realtor Life

These days, Kendra Wilkinson prefers showing houses to prospective buyers than being known for her own famous address.

Which just goes to show how far the Kendra Sells Hollywood star has come, personally and professionally, since her days residing at the Playboy Mansion, a memorable but in-another-life chapter that was chronicled on E!'s The Girls Next Door starting in 2005.

In fact, that time is so behind her that—unlike former roommate Holly Madison—she turned down a chance to share the nitty-gritty details of her experience on the A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy.

"I just want to move forward in my life," Kendra said in a June 8 appearance on E! News. "So, I'm not going to want to go back and talk about things I've healed from...I'm focused on real estate, I'm focused on being a single mom, I don't really have that much time to go back like that. No disrespect to anybody else and stories and all that—because there's a lot of stories that come out of the mansion."