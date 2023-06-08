Selma Blair, Sarah Michelle Gellar and More React to Shannen Doherty's Cancer Update

Watch : Shannen Doherty's Heartbreaking Update on Cancer Battle

Stars are sending Shannen Doherty their love amid the latest update in her cancer battle.

After the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared that the cancer had spread to her brain, fans, friends and fellow celebrities flooded her comments with well-wishes.

"This is a lot," Selma Blair wrote in the comments of her recent Instagram post. "This is a lot to take on, still again. And I am wishing for all the wise peace you have learned to find you in the terror moments. To know we are holding you. Love. All love."

Added Kyle Richards, "Thinking of you and sending positive thoughts."

Harry Connick Jr. also noted he was "praying for you," and Sarah Michelle Gellar told Doherty, "You are a warrior." In addition, Olivia Munn left several heart emojis and Kevin Smith shared a heartfelt message.

"Rooting for you, my irreplaceable friend," he added. "You have been such a fearless fighter your whole life, so it's understandable to be a little scared from time to time. But when those moments pass, let that indomitable Doherty spirit take over anew. I love you so much, my Mallrat."