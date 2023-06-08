Selma Blair, Sarah Michelle Gellar and More React to Shannen Doherty's Cancer Update

Stars are sending Shannen Doherty their love amid the latest update in her cancer battle.
After the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared that the cancer had spread to her brain, fans, friends and fellow celebrities flooded her comments with well-wishes.
"This is a lot," Selma Blair wrote in the comments of her recent Instagram post. "This is a lot to take on, still again. And I am wishing for all the wise peace you have learned to find you in the terror moments. To know we are holding you. Love. All love."
Added Kyle Richards, "Thinking of you and sending positive thoughts."
Harry Connick Jr. also noted he was "praying for you," and Sarah Michelle Gellar told Doherty, "You are a warrior." In addition, Olivia Munn left several heart emojis and Kevin Smith shared a heartfelt message.
"Rooting for you, my irreplaceable friend," he added. "You have been such a fearless fighter your whole life, so it's understandable to be a little scared from time to time. But when those moments pass, let that indomitable Doherty spirit take over anew. I love you so much, my Mallrat."
In her June 6 update, Doherty explained that, earlier this year, her CT scan showed brain metastases.
"January 12, the first round of radiation took place," she continued alongside footage of her eyes welling up with tears as she received the treatment. "My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr. Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like."
The 52-year-old has given fans glimpses into her journey ever since she announced in February 2020 that her cancer had returned and was stage 4.
"I don't think that I've processed it," she told ABC News at the time, noting she'd been battling it privately for a year. "It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways. Oh, I definitely have days where I say, 'Why me?' And then I go, 'Well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?' None of us do."
Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and shared two years later that she had gone into remission. And as she continues her latest fight against cancer, she hopes that she will be able to help others by sharing her experience.
"For breast cancer awareness month, I'd like to share more of my own personal journey from my first diagnosis to my second," the Charmed star wrote in a 2021 Instagram post. "Is it all pretty? NO but it's truthful and my hope in sharing is that we all become more educated, more familiar with what cancer looks like. I hope I encourage people to get mammograms, to get regular checkups, to cut thru the fear and face whatever might be in front of you."