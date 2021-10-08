Shannen Doherty Gives "Truthful" Look at Cancer Journey in New Photos

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum also opened up about her cancer battle during a Sept. 14 virtual panel for her new film, List of a Lifetime.



"I feel like I have a responsibility in my more public life, which I separate from my acting life," Doherty shared, according to People. "To talk about cancer and perhaps educate people more and let people know that people with stage 4 are very much alive and very active."

When asked about having a "bucket list," she responded, "I'm very much like, ‘There's no bucket list,' because I'm going to be the longest-living person with cancer. If I had to say one, it would just be living. That's the only thing on my list at this point."

