These 15 Secrets About A Walk to Remember Are Your Only Hope

Watch : "A Walk to Remember" Turns 20 -- LOOK BACK!

"Jamie saved my life. She taught me everything. About life, hope, and the long journey ahead. I'll always miss her."

More than 20 years later, A Walk to Remember can still hit us right in the feels. Based on Nicholas Sparks' 1999 novel of the same name, the movie became essential viewing for any millennial after its release in 2002. The tearjerker starred Mandy Moore and Shane West, who turned 45 on June 10, and while the latter was known for his work on the soap Once and Again, Moore was setting out to prove herself in her first lead acting role after beginning her career as a pop star. Like Jamie's dream to be in two places at once, consider that item crossed off Moore's professional bucket list.

Moore and West became close while filming the cryfest, establishing a tight-knit friendship that continues delights fans of the generation-defining movie.

"Mandy was phenomenal and my best friend when we were working on that," West told E! News of the This Is Us star in 2019. "We hadn't had anything that had been a success like that, so that will probably be one of my favorite memories."