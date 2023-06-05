Jennifer Hudson Celebrates Son David's Middle School Graduation

Jennifer Hudson took some time to celebrate her son David's graduation from middle school with a series of fun snaps to her Instagram.

Jennifer Hudson son is heading to high school!

The EGOT winner took to Instagram June 3 to share photos from her son David Daniel Otunga Jr.'s middle school graduation.

"It's official!!! My baby is a high schooler now," the proud mom wrote. "We had such a wonderful day celebrating with family and friends. I am sooo proud of you, DOJ! Team Jhud can yal help give DOJ a huge congratulations!"

Her son's achievement attracted congratulatory messages from several of the star's celebrity pals, including Viola Davis, Tamar Braxton, and Jacob Latimore.

"My baby Graduated, Yal !!!!!!" Jennifer captioned another pic of herself with David. "DOJ!!!!!!! #classof2023#proudmom."

Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga: A Timeline of Their Relationship

The singer also shared a photo showing her with cardboard signs featuring her son's face and wearing the blue graduation gown herself. The festivities also included a surprise from above—a plane pulling a sky banner that read, "Congratulations DOJ! And class of 2023!"

Jennifer co-parents David with her ex-fiancé, former WWE star David Otunga. They parted ways in November 2017 after a decade-long relationship.

See more stars celebrating their children's graduations below:

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson

The star of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and daughter of Mama June Shannon graduated from Wilkinson County High School in McIntyre, Georgia on May 20, 2023.

Natasha Rodriguez

The eldest of Alex Rodriguez' two daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis graduated high school May 19. "Yesterday was bittersweet. Tashi," the New York Yankees star wrote on Instagram a day later. "I can't make time stand still, so my wish for you is to go out in the world with confidence, knowing your worth and believing in yourself."

He continued, "As you move on from one chapter to the next, I'm most proud of who you are as a person. Honest, kind, compassionate, intuitive and wise beyond your years. As your father, I'm supposed to be your role model. But for the last 18 years, you've been mine. Proud of you always! Love, Daddy."

Bentley Edwards

Teen Mom star Maci Bookout and her family celebrate her eldest son's middle school graduation.

Lola Consuelos

"#HappyGraduation and congrats," Kelly Ripa captioned pics from her and Mark Consuelos' daughter Lola's NYU graduation. "we are so proud of you."

Gia Giudice

"I am so proud of my devoted and intelligent daughter, Gia, for graduating a stellar university," Teresa wrote on Instagram alongside this photo from Gia's graduation, "a huge milestone to accomplish in life."

Ava Sambora

"Such a proud mama," Heather Locklear wrote on Instagram. "Congratulations my baby, with your masters in MFT. With your hard work and perseverance and kind heart."

Quincy Morgan

"The proudest day of my life," Sonja Morgan wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of daughter Quincy. "My darling daughter graduated Summa Cum Laude at The University of Penn."

Paris Brosnan

"Dearest Paris, Heartfelt congratulations on your graduation from Loyola Marymount University School of Film & Television," Pierce Brosnan captioned this graduation snap. "Go into the world with a brave heart and create stories that will make the world a better place."

Sasha Obama

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama attended daughter Sasha's college graduation at USC.

