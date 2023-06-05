Jennifer Hudson Celebrates Son David's Middle School Graduation

Watch : Will Jennifer Hudson's Son Recognize Her in "Sing"?

Jennifer Hudson son is heading to high school!

The EGOT winner took to Instagram June 3 to share photos from her son David Daniel Otunga Jr.'s middle school graduation.

"It's official!!! My baby is a high schooler now," the proud mom wrote. "We had such a wonderful day celebrating with family and friends. I am sooo proud of you, DOJ! Team Jhud can yal help give DOJ a huge congratulations!"

Her son's achievement attracted congratulatory messages from several of the star's celebrity pals, including Viola Davis, Tamar Braxton, and Jacob Latimore.

"My baby Graduated, Yal !!!!!!" Jennifer captioned another pic of herself with David. "DOJ!!!!!!! #classof2023#proudmom."