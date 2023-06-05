Jennifer Hudson Celebrates Son David's Middle School Graduation

Jennifer Hudson son is heading to high school!
The EGOT winner took to Instagram June 3 to share photos from her son David Daniel Otunga Jr.'s middle school graduation.
"It's official!!! My baby is a high schooler now," the proud mom wrote. "We had such a wonderful day celebrating with family and friends. I am sooo proud of you, DOJ! Team Jhud can yal help give DOJ a huge congratulations!"
Her son's achievement attracted congratulatory messages from several of the star's celebrity pals, including Viola Davis, Tamar Braxton, and Jacob Latimore.
"My baby Graduated, Yal !!!!!!" Jennifer captioned another pic of herself with David. "DOJ!!!!!!! #classof2023#proudmom."
The singer also shared a photo showing her with cardboard signs featuring her son's face and wearing the blue graduation gown herself. The festivities also included a surprise from above—a plane pulling a sky banner that read, "Congratulations DOJ! And class of 2023!"
Jennifer co-parents David with her ex-fiancé, former WWE star David Otunga. They parted ways in November 2017 after a decade-long relationship.
