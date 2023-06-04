RHOC's Shannon Beador Has a Surprise Reunion With Ex-Husband David Beador

The O.C. is a small world after all!
The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador had an unexpected run-in with ex-husband David Beador.
Shannon, 59, commemorated the surprise reunion at The Quiet Woman restaurant with a grinning Instagram selfie featuring David, 58. This nostalgic snap sent her followers on a trip down memory lane.
The RHOC star captioned her photo, "You never know who you are going to run into at the @thequietwomancdm."
This marked the first public interaction between the exes in quite some time, as indicated by Shannon's hashtag, "It's Been Years."
The post, of course, didn't go unnoticed by fellow RHOC stars. Vicki Gunvalson cheered on the reunion: "Awe your girls will be happy," referring to Shannon and David's three daughters: Sophie, 21, and twins Stella and Adaline, 18. Tamra Judge commented "I guess I left too soon," with a surprised emoji.
Shannon and David's journey has been anything but a joy ride. The couple wed in 2000 and weathered almost two decades of marriage before David's infidelity led to their separation. They officially divorced in April 2019.
"After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Shannon told BravoTV in an October 2017 statement. "We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time."
Love's journey didn't halt for Shannon post-divorce. She found romance with John Janssen, but the two broke up in late 2022 after more than three years together. She told People in January that she was "blindsided" by the split.
"All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming," she said. "We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story. He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating."
John told People the breakup was "sad because I love Shannon very much." He added, "I have loved her more deeply than any woman in my life. She's one of a kind; so funny and generous and full of life and adventurous. We have a connection that's unlike anything I've ever had. And I know that for as long as I live, I'll never meet anyone like her again. But that doesn't mean we're right for each other for the rest of our lives."
As for David, life after Shannon has been a whirlwind as well. After marrying Lesley Beador in October 2020 and welcoming their daughter Anna, 2, the following February, the couple announced their decision to divorce after just 23 months of marriage.
Lesley took to her private Instagram Stories at the time to share the news, emphasizing her commitment to focusing on her "beautiful kiddos."
"I am filing for divorce," Lesley wrote, sharing an older photo of herself. "While this is not what I would have ever expected, it is what is best."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)