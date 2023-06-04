RHOC's Shannon Beador Has a Surprise Reunion With Ex-Husband David Beador

Watch : Shannon Beador on "Tres Amigas" Returning to RHOC

The O.C. is a small world after all!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador had an unexpected run-in with ex-husband David Beador.

Shannon, 59, commemorated the surprise reunion at The Quiet Woman restaurant with a grinning Instagram selfie featuring David, 58. This nostalgic snap sent her followers on a trip down memory lane.

The RHOC star captioned her photo, "You never know who you are going to run into at the @thequietwomancdm."

This marked the first public interaction between the exes in quite some time, as indicated by Shannon's hashtag, "It's Been Years."

The post, of course, didn't go unnoticed by fellow RHOC stars. Vicki Gunvalson cheered on the reunion: "Awe your girls will be happy," referring to Shannon and David's three daughters: Sophie, 21, and twins Stella and Adaline, 18. Tamra Judge commented "I guess I left too soon," with a surprised emoji.

Shannon and David's journey has been anything but a joy ride. The couple wed in 2000 and weathered almost two decades of marriage before David's infidelity led to their separation. They officially divorced in April 2019.