Britney Spears Responds to Ex Kevin Federline’s Plan to Move Their 2 Sons to Hawaii

Britney Spears has "consented" to a request for ex Kevin Federline to relocate to Hawaii with their two children, Federline's attorney confirmed to People.
The move would find Jayden, 17, and Sean Preston, 16, living with Federline and stepmother Victoria Prince.
As his attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told the outlet, "It's an opportunity for Kevin and his wife and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope."
The "Piece of Me" singer's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, reportedly wrote in a May 31 letter to Kaplan that Spears has no intentions to block Federline's request, according to the letter obtained by Entertainment Tonight and Page Six.
Spears offered her consent about two weeks after Kaplan initially sent a letter requesting that Jayden and Sean Preston be allowed to move to the Aloha state, according to ET.
However, Rosengart criticized Kaplan for airing the matter publicly, branding it as "undignified, ungracious, and unnecessary" in his letter, according to the excerpt published by ET.
In response, Federline's lawyer told ET, "I responded to Mr. Rosengart about how I feel about that, and I am not going to involve myself in an involuntary pen-pal relationship with him."
With Spears' endorsement, Federline is "pleased" and eager to execute the move that requires extensive planning, according to Kaplan.
"The reason I sent the letter on behalf of Kevin to Britney is that Kevin has an opportunity available to him to relocate to Hawaii, and the boys are very excited if they're able to relocate to Hawaii," Kaplan said. "And even though Kevin has sole legal custody over the existing orders and even though Kevin has had what we call defacto sole physical custody or, for the last 15 months or more, the law still requires you to get the consent of the other co-parent."
Spears recently offered a rare comment about her boys on Instagram.
"My boys are at that awkward age where I haven't been able to shoot them for 4 years," she shared, adding that even her husband, Sam Asghari, is camera shy.
Yet despite their absence from the camera, Spears remains optimistic about nurturing her connection with her sons, declaring, "It was cool to make contact yesterday!!!"