Britney Spears Responds to Ex Kevin Federline’s Plan to Move Their 2 Sons to Hawaii

Watch : Britney Spears Shares Update on Relationship With Sons

Britney Spears has "consented" to a request for ex Kevin Federline to relocate to Hawaii with their two children, Federline's attorney confirmed to People.

The move would find Jayden, 17, and Sean Preston, 16, living with Federline and stepmother Victoria Prince.

As his attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told the outlet, "It's an opportunity for Kevin and his wife and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope."

The "Piece of Me" singer's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, reportedly wrote in a May 31 letter to Kaplan that Spears has no intentions to block Federline's request, according to the letter obtained by Entertainment Tonight and Page Six.

Spears offered her consent about two weeks after Kaplan initially sent a letter requesting that Jayden and Sean Preston be allowed to move to the Aloha state, according to ET.

However, Rosengart criticized Kaplan for airing the matter publicly, branding it as "undignified, ungracious, and unnecessary" in his letter, according to the excerpt published by ET.