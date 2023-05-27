Exclusive

Where Mama June Shannon Stands With Her Daughters After Family Tension

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Mama June Shannon opened up about her current family relationships one year after losing custody of daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.

Here comes Mama June Shannon with a family update.

Last year, tension between the reality TV mom and her kids reached a boiling point, with her daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird becoming the sole legal guardian of her little sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson in May. Though the tumultuous period was tough for everyone involved, it ultimately became a wake-up call for June to repair the fractured clan.

Now, as the oldest daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell is battling stage 4 cancer, June said she and the rest of the family are coming together and "fighting one of the biggest fights [we] have ever fought in our whole entire life."

"We are in each other's lives," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "We're going through a lot right now"

However, as the 43-year-old noted, "We're doing it day by day."

"We're just doing it all together," she continued, "and we're trying to fight the storm all together."

And fans will see just how June and the girls finally reach a place of understanding on the latest season of WEtv's Mama June: Family Crisis, available on AMC streaming service ALLBLK every Tuesday.

"It's real life," June said. "It's real life issues that everybody deals with every day, the struggles that we are dealing with as a family."

Instagram

Past seasons of June's show have documented her struggles with weight lossbattle with addition and run-ins with the law. Though the reality star acknowledges that people will have strong opinions about her, given what they see on TV, she's not bothered by criticism.

"I know who I am," June said. "If you actually sit down and get to know who I am, you know I'm not like that person."

She added, "They film a lot of our lives, but cameras are not in our house 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

