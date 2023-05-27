Where Mama June Shannon Stands With Her Daughters After Family Tension

Watch : Mama June Talks REGRETS After Spending $1M on Drugs

Here comes Mama June Shannon with a family update.

Last year, tension between the reality TV mom and her kids reached a boiling point, with her daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird becoming the sole legal guardian of her little sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson in May. Though the tumultuous period was tough for everyone involved, it ultimately became a wake-up call for June to repair the fractured clan.

Now, as the oldest daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell is battling stage 4 cancer, June said she and the rest of the family are coming together and "fighting one of the biggest fights [we] have ever fought in our whole entire life."

"We are in each other's lives," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "We're going through a lot right now"

However, as the 43-year-old noted, "We're doing it day by day."

"We're just doing it all together," she continued, "and we're trying to fight the storm all together."