Mama Juneand her family members still can't seem to find a common ground.

Months after the reality TV star's loved ones attempted to stage an intervention over ongoing concerns with June's health and relationship with Geno Doak, a source tells E! News they're not any closer to reconciling. In fact, we've learned that June is in the process of selling her Georgia home to live out the next chapter of her life with Geno.

A source close to the 40-year-old says she now has plans to "live in an RV" with Geno. Last season of WE TV's Mama June From Hot to Not saw June and Geno living in and out of hotels as her daughters, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon and Jessica "Chubs" Shannon frequently attempted to get her to come home.

"None of her daughters are talking to her at this point, including Alana," our insider says. "They've cut her off."