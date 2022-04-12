The Custody of Honey Boo Boo Hangs in the Balance in Road to Redemption Trailer

A custody battle is threatening to tear Mama June and her family apart.
In the trailer for the new season of Mama June: Road to Redemption, premiering May 13 on WE tv, June Shannon and her daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird are fighting over the future of 16-year-old Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thomson.
Pumpkin, who is Alana's sister, seeks the help of an attorney who confirms that Pumpkin wants "sole physical custody" of Alana.
As you can probably imagine, this does not sit well with June. "Alana is mine and I can take her back anytime I want," she says in the trailer.
The decision to seek custody of Alana weighs heavily on Pumpkin, who already has a very full plate, including "the stress from my mom, I've got two kids, taking care of my sisters," she divulges to a therapist in the trailer. Pumpkin shares 4-year-old daughter Ella and eight-month-old son Bentley with husband Joshua Efird. Pumpkin has also taken 25-year-old sister Jessica under her wing.
On top of all that, Pumpkin's currently pregnant with twins, according to TMZ.
The tension between June and Pumpkin eventually comes to a head, with June yelling in the trailer "You better be ready for a fight."
The trailer also promises a look at Alana's new boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, who gets some tough love from Joshua.
"The only thing I ask is respect and to treat her really, really good," Joshua tells Dralin in the trailer. "If you don't, then I'm just going to break your neck."
Good luck, Dralin!
Pumpkin's appeal for custody of Alana comes after months of headline-making choices by their mother. In the trailer, Pumpkin and Alana read stories about June including "Mama June Funds 24-year-old Lover's Lifestyle with New Cars, Rent and Bills Totaling Over $50,000" and "Mama June Spotted at Casino After Crack Cocaine Bust."
"Mama's bad choices are finally catching up to her," Pumpkin says.
Watch it all play out when Mama June: Road to Redemption premieres May 13 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.