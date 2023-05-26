Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Are So in Sync in New Twinning Photo

Watch : See Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Hold Hands in NYC

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are matching each other's tempo perfectly these days.

The pair stepped out in matching sporty outfits during their latest New York City outing, sparking further speculation of a rekindled romance.

The singers were spotted in the bustling SoHo neighborhood, twinning in all-black athletic wear. Camila, 26, paired her tee and shorts with black sneakers and shades, accessorizing with a white cross-body bag. Meanwhile, Shawn, 24, opted for a tank top and shorts, shades, a backpack, and contrasting white sneakers. The pair appeared to be shopping as they made their way through the neighborhood.

Their SoHo rendezvous marked their second New York outing this week, following a hand-in-hand stroll on May 23. Their recent sightings—including a trip to a Los Angeles comedy show and a seaside stroll in Venice, Calif.—have kept fans guessing about the status of their relationship. Neither have commented as of late whether they're officially back together or not.