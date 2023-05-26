Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Are So in Sync in New Twinning Photo

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted wearing matching smiles and black athletic wear as they made their way through New York City.

Watch: See Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Hold Hands in NYC

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are matching each other's tempo perfectly these days. 

The pair stepped out in matching sporty outfits during their latest New York City outing, sparking further speculation of a rekindled romance.

The singers were spotted in the bustling SoHo neighborhood, twinning in all-black athletic wear. Camila, 26, paired her tee and shorts with black sneakers and shades, accessorizing with a white cross-body bag. Meanwhile, Shawn, 24, opted for a tank top and shorts, shades, a backpack, and contrasting white sneakers. The pair appeared to be shopping as they made their way through the neighborhood. 

Their SoHo rendezvous marked their second New York outing this week, following a hand-in-hand stroll on May 23. Their recent sightings—including a trip to a Los Angeles comedy show and a seaside stroll in Venice, Calif.—have kept fans guessing about the status of their relationship. Neither have commented as of late whether they're officially back together or not.

In fact, the two have said little about their status since announcing their split in November 2021 after two years of dating. But they had a potentially relationship-defining moment at Coachella 2023, where their shared kiss at the popular music festival added fuel to the speculation of a possible romantic reunion. 

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Before, Camila had been linked briefly with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch, while Shawn was seen with singer Sabrina Carpenter. However Shawn clarified in March that he had not been dating the singer, while Camila and Austin ended things by early 2023.

Despite not being an official item, Camila still has love for her ex, telling Apple Music's Zane Lowe in an April 2022 interview that she "f--king loves Shawn." She added, "I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him."

Keep scrolling to check out Camila and Shawn's love story. 

Jennifer Cooper
Making Music

Back in 2015, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello first made headlines together not as a couple, but as a musical duet on their joint hit single, "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

YouTube
When You Call Me Señorita

Four years later, the performers' new steamy music video for their "Señorita" duet, released in June, raised eyebrows over whether there was a romance brewing behind the scenes. 

BACKGRID
Hand in Hand

The following month, the two were spotted holding hands while out together in West Hollywood. "They were telling people they were a couple," a source told E! News at the time. Soon after, the stars were seen getting close in San Francisco. 

RM / SplashNews.com
Miami Makeout

While the two had not publicly confirmed their relationship status, this steamy makeout in the Miami water did all the talking

Wagner AZ / BACKGRID
Birthday Boy

The rumored pair rang in Mendes' 21st birthday together in August 2019, including a big kiss for the birthday boy. Cabello also declared her love for her musical beau over on Instagram. 

Jamie McCarthy/VMN19/Getty Images for MTV
Steaming Up the Stage

At the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, Camila and Shawn stole the show with a sexy live performance of "Señorita" as viewers waited to see if they would kiss. 

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Courtside Cuties

After laughing off breakup rumors in October 2019, their romance was on full display as they made out courtside throughout a basketball game

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Miami Livin'

Shawn revealed that during the pandemic, he went to Miami to live with Camila. "Something really beautiful for me came out of it, which was you're not allowed to leave," he told Zane Lowe in 2020. "I went to Miami and I was living with Camila [Cabello] and her parents and her sister." 

Instagram / Shawn Mendes
Puppy Love

Relationship milestone alert: They welcomed a new member of their family after picking up a puppy named Tarzan in November 2020.

Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo
Bumps in the Road

Shawn revealed he and Camila get into fights from time to time. "We definitely fight, and we get in like the worst little arguments," he said on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up in August. "But, like, I think that we definitely are pretty good at picking up on when it's just ego talking. And we like, usually like call each other out. We have a really honest and open relationship—but, yeah, no, we definitely fight."

Jason Koerner/Getty Images
Fairytale Premiere

Shawn was by Camila's side while she walked the red carpet for the premiere of Cinderella in September.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Met Gala Moment

Shawnmila attended their first Met Gala together in 2021, wearing Michael Kors Collection looks.

Instagram
Halloween Hangout

The pair celebrated Halloween together in 2021, writing on social media, "Feliz día de los muertos." 

MEGA
Going Their Separate Ways

The couple announced their split on Nov. 17, 2021. As they wrote, "we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for on another as humans is stronger than ever." The pair added, "we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends." 

Backgrid
Coachella 2023

The pair reunited at Coachella in April 2023 and were seen kissing during the festival. 

