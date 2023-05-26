Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Are So in Sync in New Twinning Photo

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are matching each other's tempo perfectly these days.
The pair stepped out in matching sporty outfits during their latest New York City outing, sparking further speculation of a rekindled romance.
The singers were spotted in the bustling SoHo neighborhood, twinning in all-black athletic wear. Camila, 26, paired her tee and shorts with black sneakers and shades, accessorizing with a white cross-body bag. Meanwhile, Shawn, 24, opted for a tank top and shorts, shades, a backpack, and contrasting white sneakers. The pair appeared to be shopping as they made their way through the neighborhood.
Their SoHo rendezvous marked their second New York outing this week, following a hand-in-hand stroll on May 23. Their recent sightings—including a trip to a Los Angeles comedy show and a seaside stroll in Venice, Calif.—have kept fans guessing about the status of their relationship. Neither have commented as of late whether they're officially back together or not.
In fact, the two have said little about their status since announcing their split in November 2021 after two years of dating. But they had a potentially relationship-defining moment at Coachella 2023, where their shared kiss at the popular music festival added fuel to the speculation of a possible romantic reunion.
Before, Camila had been linked briefly with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch, while Shawn was seen with singer Sabrina Carpenter. However Shawn clarified in March that he had not been dating the singer, while Camila and Austin ended things by early 2023.
Despite not being an official item, Camila still has love for her ex, telling Apple Music's Zane Lowe in an April 2022 interview that she "f--king loves Shawn." She added, "I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him."
