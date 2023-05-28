Here's What's Coming to Netflix in June 2023: The Witcher Season 3, Black Mirror and More

Netflix just released its June lineup, and it's positively sizzling. Geralt of Rivia returns in season three of The Witcher near the end of the month, and techno-dystopia Black Mirror's sixth season is set to debut "soon" in June, with a date yet to be determined.
There are plenty of old favorites heading to the platform as well on the first of the month, including Mean Girls, The Breakfast Club, Bruce Almighty and Magic Mike. So whether you're looking for your favorite show's newest season or need a great, reliable flick to put on this summer, Netflix has you covered.
There are tons of great picks for the whole family as well, with a slate of kids' programming coming to the streaming platform. That includes My Little Pony: The Movie for the little ones at home.
Keep reading to find out when your favorite shows are premiering on Netflix in June.
Coming Soon in June
Black Mirror: Season 6
Celebrity
Delete
June 1
The Days
A Beautiful Life
Lego Ninjago: Dragons Rising
The Angry Birds Movie
The Breakfast Club
Bruce Almighty
The Choice
Dear John
Death at a Funeral
Dune (1984)
End of Days
Forever My Girl
Funny People
Groundhog Day
Hook
How High
The Italian Job
Jarhead
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
Kicking & Screaming
The Kingdom
Magic Mike
Mean Girls
The Mick: Seasons 1-2
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Muster Dogs
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
The Ring
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Surf's Up
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
To Leslie
We're the Millers
June 2
Manifest: Season 4 Part 2
Missed Connections
Rich in Love 2
Scoop
Valeria: Season 3
June 5
Barracuda Queens
Ben 10: Seasons 1-4
Living
June 6
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4
June 7
Arnold
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3
June 8
Never Have I Ever: Season 4
Tour de France: Unchained
June 9
A Lot Like Love
Bloodhounds
Human Resources: Season 2
The Playing Card Killer
Tex Mex Motors
This World Can't Tear Me Down
The Wonder Weeks
You Do You
June 12
Dunkirk
Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2
June 13
Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
June 14
Forged in Fire: Season 8
Married at First Sight: Season 13
Our Planet II
The Surrogacy
June 15
Cold Case Files: Season 2
June 16
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
Extraction 2
June 17
Grey's Anatomy Season 19
King the Land
See You in My 19th Life
Suits: Seasons 1-8
June 19
My Little Pony: The Movie
Not Quite Narwhal
Take Care of Maya
June 20
85 South: Ghetto Legends
June 21
Break Point: Part 2
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2
June 22
Glamorous
Let's Get Divorced
Skull Island
Sleeping Dog
June 23
Catching Killers: Season 3
iNumber Number: Jozi Gold
King of Clones
Make Me Believe
On the Line: The Richard Williams Story
The Perfect Find
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3
Through My Window: Across the Sea
June 26
The Imitation Game
June 28
Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate
Hoarders: Season 13
Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators
Run Rabbit Run
June 29
Ooku: The Inner Chambers
The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1
June 30
Alone: Season 9
Is It Cake, Too?!
Nimona
Tayo the Little Bus: Season 5