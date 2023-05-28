Here's What's Coming to Netflix in June 2023: The Witcher Season 3, Black Mirror and More

Netflix released its June lineup, and we're ready to live our dystopian sci-fi nightmares. See the premiere dates for The Witcher season three, Black Mirror season six and more.

By Brittany Vincent May 28, 2023 4:00 AMTags
MoviesTVNetflix
Watch: Jennifer Lopez Reveals How Ben Affleck Influenced Her Netflix Film

Netflix just released its June lineup, and it's positively sizzling. Geralt of Rivia returns in season three of The Witcher near the end of the month, and techno-dystopia Black Mirror's sixth season is set to debut "soon" in June, with a date yet to be determined. 

There are plenty of old favorites heading to the platform as well on the first of the month, including Mean Girls, The Breakfast Club, Bruce Almighty and Magic Mike. So whether you're looking for your favorite show's newest season or need a great, reliable flick to put on this summer, Netflix has you covered.

There are tons of great picks for the whole family as well, with a slate of kids' programming coming to the streaming platform. That includes My Little Pony: The Movie for the little ones at home. 

Keep reading to find out when your favorite shows are premiering on Netflix in June.

photos
Your First Look at Netflix's Jewish Matchmaking

Coming Soon in June

 

Black Mirror: Season 6

Celebrity

Delete

 

June 1

 

The Days

A Beautiful Life

Lego Ninjago: Dragons Rising

The Angry Birds Movie

The Breakfast Club

Bruce Almighty

The Choice

Dear John

Death at a Funeral

Dune (1984)

End of Days

Forever My Girl

Funny People

Groundhog Day

Hook

How High

The Italian Job

Jarhead

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

Kicking & Screaming

The Kingdom

Magic Mike

Mean Girls

The Mick: Seasons 1-2

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Muster Dogs

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

The Ring

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Surf's Up

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

To Leslie

We're the Millers

 

June 2

 

Manifest: Season 4 Part 2

Missed Connections

Rich in Love 2

Scoop

Valeria: Season 3

 

June 5

 

Barracuda Queens

Ben 10: Seasons 1-4

Living

 

June 6

 

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4

 

June 7

 

Arnold

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3

 

June 8

 

Never Have I Ever: Season 4

Tour de France: Unchained

 

Susie Allnutt/Netflix

Trending Stories

1

Tina Turner's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Taylor Swift Seems to Share What Led to Joe Alwyn Breakup in New Song

3

Hilary Swank Shares Motherhood Update One Month After Welcoming Twins


June 9

 

A Lot Like Love

Bloodhounds

Human Resources: Season 2

The Playing Card Killer

Tex Mex Motors

This World Can't Tear Me Down

The Wonder Weeks

You Do You

 

June 12

 

Dunkirk

Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2

 

June 13

 

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

 

June 14

 

Forged in Fire: Season 8

Married at First Sight: Season 13

Our Planet II

The Surrogacy

 

June 15

 

Cold Case Files: Season 2

 

June 16

 

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Extraction 2

 

June 17

 

Grey's Anatomy Season 19

King the Land

See You in My 19th Life

Suits: Seasons 1-8

 

June 19

 

My Little Pony: The Movie

Not Quite Narwhal

Take Care of Maya

 

June 20

 

85 South: Ghetto Legends

 

June 21

 

Break Point: Part 2

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2

 

Netflix

June 22

 

Glamorous

Let's Get Divorced

Skull Island

Sleeping Dog

 

June 23

 

Catching Killers: Season 3

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold

King of Clones

Make Me Believe

On the Line: The Richard Williams Story

The Perfect Find

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3

Through My Window: Across the Sea

 

June 26

 

The Imitation Game

 

June 28

 

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate

Hoarders: Season 13

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators

Run Rabbit Run

  

June 29

 

Ooku: The Inner Chambers

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1

 

June 30

 

Alone: Season 9

Is It Cake, Too?!

Nimona

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 5

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Tina Turner's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Hailee Steinfeld Steps Out With Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen

3

Taylor Swift Seems to Share What Led to Joe Alwyn Breakup in New Song

4

Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Steals the Show in New Music Video

5

Hilary Swank Shares Motherhood Update One Month After Welcoming Twins