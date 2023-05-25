Barbie's Star-Studded Soundtrack Lineup Has Been Revealed—and Yes, It's Fantastic

Before Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie movie premieres, learn about the artists set to appear on the film's album, including Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Gosling himself!

By Elyse Dupre May 25, 2023 2:26 PMTags
MoviesRyan GoslingBarbieCelebritiesMargot Robbie
Watch: Margot Robbie Says THIS Star Inspired Her Barbie Energy

It looks like there won't be any skippers on this album.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie movie just got even more star power—thanks to the film's accompanying soundtrack.

Atlantic Records announced the artists featured on Barbie the Album May 25, and they're not playing when it comes to this talented lineup. Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Khalid, Karol G and HAIM are just a few of the stars on the list. Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, FIFTY FIFTY, Kali, GAYLE, The Kid LAROI, Tame Impala and PinkPantheress are also among the big names on the tracks.

Another name fans are sure to recognize on the album? Gosling himself, who also plays Ken in the movie opposite Robbie's Barbie. 

And while this list of artists is already pretty fantastic, the announcement noted there will be "more Barbies & Kens to be announced."

The album drops the same day the Barbie movie premieres on July 21.

photos
Barbie Cast at CinemaCon 2023

And in case you haven't heard, there will be even more celebrities featured in the Greta Gerwig-directed film, including America FerreraIssa RaeSimu LiuWill FerrellHari NefMichael CeraHelen Mirren and Nicola Coughlan.

Atlantic Records

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Reveals What Led to "Sad" Breakup With Pete Davidson

2

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Baby Boy’s Name Finally Revealed

3

Two & a Half Men's Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Rare Pic

So before you head on over to Barbie Land, scroll on to see photos of the cast.

Warner Bros
Ryan Gosling
Warner Bros
Margot Robbie
Warner Bros
Simu Liu
Warner Bros
Michael Cera
Warner Bros
Issa Rae
Warner Bros
Will Ferrell
Warner Bros
Dua Lipa
Warner Bros
Kate McKinnon
Warner Bros
Helen Mirren
Warner Bros
Ncuti Gatwa
Warner Bros
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Warner Bros
Hari Nef
Warner Bros
Emma Mackey
Warner Bros
Sharon Rooney
Warner Bros
Connor Swindells
Warner Bros
Ariana Greenblatt
Warner Bros
Emerald Fennell
Warner Bros
Ritu Arya
Warner Bros
Nicola Coughlan
Warner Bros
Scott Evans
Warner Bros
Jamie Demetriou
APEX / MEGA
Neon Barbie

Co-stars Margot and Ryan Gosling sported matching rollerblades and coordinating outfits on the set of the Barbie movie on June 27.

APEX / MEGA
It's Fantastic

Robbie and Gosling, who star as Barbie and Ken, share a laugh while filming by the beach in Southern California.

Backgrid
Birthday Barbie

For her 32nd birthday on July 2, Margot Robbie received a "Barbie Margot" cake from her movie family.

CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID
Extra Sweet Celebration

The actress and producer celebrated the day with treats and a party hat!

Jaap Buitendijk/ Warner Bros. Pictures
Hiya, Barbie!

Warner Bros. shared a first glimpse of Robbie in character back in April.

Jaap Buitendijk/ Warner Bros. Pictures
Hi, Ken!

Two months later, the studio released the first photo of a shirtless Gosling as Ken.

APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Dynamic Duo

The duo appeared to be heading to a rodeo in these photos from set. 

APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Ken & Barbie

The live-action film is set for release in July 2023.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Reveals What Led to "Sad" Breakup With Pete Davidson

2

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Baby Boy’s Name Finally Revealed

3

Two & a Half Men's Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Rare Pic

4

Rita Wilson Addresses That Tense Cannes Photo With Tom Hanks

5

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye Accusing Her of Cheating With Drake