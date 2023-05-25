Barbie's Star-Studded Soundtrack Lineup Has Been Revealed—and Yes, It's Fantastic

Watch : Margot Robbie Says THIS Star Inspired Her Barbie Energy

It looks like there won't be any skippers on this album.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie movie just got even more star power—thanks to the film's accompanying soundtrack.

Atlantic Records announced the artists featured on Barbie the Album May 25, and they're not playing when it comes to this talented lineup. Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Khalid, Karol G and HAIM are just a few of the stars on the list. Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, FIFTY FIFTY, Kali, GAYLE, The Kid LAROI, Tame Impala and PinkPantheress are also among the big names on the tracks.

Another name fans are sure to recognize on the album? Gosling himself, who also plays Ken in the movie opposite Robbie's Barbie.

And while this list of artists is already pretty fantastic, the announcement noted there will be "more Barbies & Kens to be announced."

The album drops the same day the Barbie movie premieres on July 21.