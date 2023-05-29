Here's How Succession Ended After 4 Seasons

Watch : Succession Delivers Twist With Death of Major Character

After four seasons of twists and turns, the game of Succession has come to an end.

During the May 28 series finale—titled "With Open Eyes"—Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook) and Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) made their final moves to secure the top spot of their late father Logan's (Brian Cox) company, Waystar Royco. So, who ultimately won in the end?

Well, after GoJo's Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) cut Shiv out of his deal to buy WayStar—opting to go with her estranged husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) instead—she rejoined Kendall and Roman to fight for control of the company. Together, the trio decided that their best bet to win the company was to pitch Kendall as the CEO over Roman and Shiv.

However, during the pivotal meeting with company's board members to stop the GoJo deal, Shiv decided to back out of the agreement with her brothers, leading to a heated sibling argument. (One that involved Kendall shoving Roman against the wall and Shiv bringing up Kendall's involvement in the death of the waiter from her and Tom's wedding.)

Then, after Shiv allowed the GoJo sale to go through, she reunited with Tom—who's now CEO of the company—and begrudgingly held his hand as they left the office, hinting at their future together.

As for Kendall, after the company was swept out from under him, he is seen sitting down in front of the water before the credits rolled.