Bruce Willis' 9-Year-Old Daughter Is Researching Dementia Amid Dad's Health Journey

Watch : Demi Moore's Video From Bruce Willis' Birthday Will Warm Your Heart

This little one has a big heart.

Emma Heming Willis recently shared a touching story about the way her daughter Evelyn Willis looked out for dad Bruce Willis amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia.

"So I have to tell you this story, and I'm going to try and do it without crying." the Make Time Wellness founder said in a May 22 Instagram video. "Because when Evelyn told me this story, I was an absolute puddle."

As Emma explained, her 9-year-old recently asked her, "'Did you know that people with dementia can become severely dehydrated?'" The mom of two—who also shares daughter Mabel, 11, with Bruce—noted that she didn't know this information and asked Evelyn how she'd heard it.

"She said, 'I was at school the other day,'" Emma recalled, "and she said, 'and I had some free time, and I was looking up fun facts about dementia.' Now that's not funny, but it's kinda funny. And she really is her father's child because these two love some just random facts."