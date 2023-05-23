Bruce Willis' 9-Year-Old Daughter Is Researching Dementia Amid Dad's Health Journey

This little one has a big heart.
Emma Heming Willis recently shared a touching story about the way her daughter Evelyn Willis looked out for dad Bruce Willis amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia.
"So I have to tell you this story, and I'm going to try and do it without crying." the Make Time Wellness founder said in a May 22 Instagram video. "Because when Evelyn told me this story, I was an absolute puddle."
As Emma explained, her 9-year-old recently asked her, "'Did you know that people with dementia can become severely dehydrated?'" The mom of two—who also shares daughter Mabel, 11, with Bruce—noted that she didn't know this information and asked Evelyn how she'd heard it.
"She said, 'I was at school the other day,'" Emma recalled, "and she said, 'and I had some free time, and I was looking up fun facts about dementia.' Now that's not funny, but it's kinda funny. And she really is her father's child because these two love some just random facts."
Still, the entrepreneur made it clear how much she appreciated her daughter's gesture.
"I said, 'OK, Evelyn. We will always make sure that daddy has a bottle of water in hand. Thank you for letting me know,'" Emma continued. "And I said, 'But that is the most compassionate thing that you can do is to be curious and educate yourself on your dad's disease.'"
And Emma encouraged others to follow her lead when it comes to their own loved ones' health battles.
"It really is one of the most loving and compassionate things we can do as caregivers, as friends, family is to educate ourselves about our loved ones' disease," she said, echoing the words dementia educator Adria Thompson had shared during one of their Instagram Lives, "so we can best show up for them and support them in the best way possible."
As she concluded, "So keep educating yourself, stay curious and remember to hydrate your loved ones."
Bruce's family announced in February that he'd been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The update came 10 months after they'd initially told fans the Die Hard star—who also shares daughters Rumer Willis, 34; Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 29 with ex-wife Demi Moore—had been diagnosed with aphasia and he was stepping back from his acting career.
Since first sharing Bruce's journey, Emma has kept followers updated on how they're navigating this new chapter and helped drive education and awareness around FTD.
"I've found a new, a purpose," she told E! News earlier this month. "I can either wilt away in my sad corner—which I could do—or I can just rise to the occasion. That's where I feel I need to be."