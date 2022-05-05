Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Sweet Throwback Video of Him and Their Daughter

Watch : Bruce Willis Steps Away from Acting Amid Health Battle

Bruce Willis' little girl is growing up.

The Die Hard star's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared some of their family's cutest moments on Instagram ahead of their daughter Evelyn's 8th birthday on May 5. In a throwback video set to "Love You Still (abcdefu romantic version)" by Tyler Shaw, Bruce was seen carrying the tiny tot on his shoulders before swinging her down for a close-up.

Calling Evelyn the "baby of our family," Emma wrote in the caption that she "can't believe" how quickly the years have flown by. She added, "You know what I'm gonna say…. it goes by so fast!"

On her Instagram Stories, the model also posted several family snaps, including one of Bruce, 67, giving Evelyn a hug with the caption: "She's a gift."

Another photo showed the actor holding Evelyn above his head in a pool while Emma snuggled with their other daughter, 10-year-old Mabel. Emma wrote, "We love you so much Evelyn."