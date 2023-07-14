Get a $65 Deal on $212 Worth of Sunscreen: EltaMD, Tula, Supergoop, La Roche-Posay, and More

Shoppers have been loving this sunscreen bundle. Check out some of the rave reviews.

Dermstore x The Skin Cancer Foundation Sun Protection Kit Reviews

A shopper raved, "This set is so worth the money. I have been on the hunt for my go-to sunscreen. Even though two of the face sunscreens I tried did not agree with me and kept pilling, I have found my holy grail. The Tula sunscreen is what I have been searching for years in a sunscreen. Lightweight, doesn't pill, and easy to apply while giving a glowy not oily finish to the skin. That in itself was worth buying this set."

Another said, "Sunscreen is so important and is always the last step in my skincare prep before putting on makeup. I am so thrilled to have 3 full size products in the bag, that are easily worth more than the total price of the bag. Would definitely repurchase or recommend for anyone who is curious about sunscreen/finding different brands."

Someone shared, "I wear sunscreen faithfully. I highly recommend this kit. There's a wide variety of sunscreen products with varying SPF and it's a great value."

A reviewer gushed, "This was such a fantastic buy, that I bought two! This is a great set of chemical and mineral sunscreens. The products cover from head to toes, sunscreen for your hair, lips, brush on and rub on. These are high end products and a must buy!"

