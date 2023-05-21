Foo Fighters Reveal Their New Drummer One Year After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Watch : Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50

Foo Fighters have entered a new era.

While previewing their 11th studio album, But Here We Are in a May 21 livestream event, the rock band introduced studio drummer Josh Freese as the successor to late band member Taylor Hawkins.

On the livestream, hosted by Live Nation's Veeps platform, the band teased the big reveal by first having three popular drummers from other groups knock on the door to their studio, sitcom-style. First, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith shows up, and informs the group...that there's a white Mercedes blocking his car.

Next up is Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, who arrives with a special delivery.

"I got the P.F. Chang's!" he says with his signature grin, holding up takeout bags, to which Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl responds, "Thanks, you're the best. Put it in the kitchen for us, would ya?"

Tool drummer Danny Carey then knocks on the door, holding two dogs on leashes. He tells the band, "I groomed your poodles for you."