Taylor Hawkins' Son Joins Foo Fighters Onstage as Dave Grohl Leads Tribute Concert for Late Drummer

Watch : Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50

Taylor Hawkins' son Oliver Shane Hawkins joined Dave Grohl and the rest of the Foo Fighters as they headlined a star-studded charity concert dedicated to the late drummer.

The group performed several of their hits at the show, which took place at Wembley Stadium in London on Sept. 3 and marked the band's first gig since Taylor's death. While performing "My Hero," Hawkins' son Oliver Shane Hawkins drummed with the group, taking his late father's place. The 16-year-old musician had also performed the song with the band The Alive during a Fourth of July party in California.

"Ladies and gentlemen, we have one more drummer that's going to come up and play with us," Dave said before welcoming the teen to the stage. "And let me tell you I don't think I've ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person, but beyond that, he's a member of our family. And he needs to be here tonight with all of us, and I think it makes sense that he's going to come up and play with us tonight."