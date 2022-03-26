Taylor Hawkins' Death Under Investigation in Colombia

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Colombian authorities have opened an investigation into the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The legendary rock band announced in a statement on Friday, March 25 that the 50-year-old musician had died, without giving a cause. On Saturday, March 26, a source at the Colombian attorney general's office told Reuters that Hawkins' death is being investigated after he passed away in a hotel room in the capital of Bogota.

"We have begun an investigation to establish the cause of death of the musician, but for now we don't have any available information to share," the source said. "As the investigation advances, we will."

Police vehicles, an ambulance and fans gathered outside the hotel Friday, the Associated Press had reported. According to Colombian newspaper El Tiempo, preliminary reports indicated that Hawkins presented with chest pain and hotel staff called emergency services, but when paramedics arrived, the drummer had already passed away. Forensic lab tests to determine the cause of his passing are pending, the report said.