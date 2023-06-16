Ryan Reynolds, Bruce Willis, Dwayne Johnson and Other Proud Girl Dads

Watch : Famous Dads Celebrating Their FIRST Father's Day!

These dads have plenty of room in their hearts for their special ladies.

By chance, or perhaps by luck, celebrity dads such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Tim McGraw and Ryan Gosling only have daughters, earning them the much-coveted title of girl dad, one the late Kobe Bryant seemed to cherish as much as his five NBA championships.

"I would have five more girls if I could," Bryant once said of his and wife Vanessa Bryant's squad of four daughters. "I'm a girl dad."

And he's not the only one to proudly embrace the estrogen.

For Barbie star Gosling, life with his and Eva Mendes' two girls is pretty fantastic. "I never knew that life could be this fun and this great," the actor told Good Morning America in 2015. "It's heaven. It's like walking through a field of flowers every day. I live with angels."

Really cunning angels.