Ryan Reynolds, Bruce Willis, Dwayne Johnson and Other Proud Girl Dads

These dads have plenty of room in their hearts for their special ladies.
By chance, or perhaps by luck, celebrity dads such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Tim McGraw and Ryan Gosling only have daughters, earning them the much-coveted title of girl dad, one the late Kobe Bryant seemed to cherish as much as his five NBA championships.
"I would have five more girls if I could," Bryant once said of his and wife Vanessa Bryant's squad of four daughters. "I'm a girl dad."
And he's not the only one to proudly embrace the estrogen.
For Barbie star Gosling, life with his and Eva Mendes' two girls is pretty fantastic. "I never knew that life could be this fun and this great," the actor told Good Morning America in 2015. "It's heaven. It's like walking through a field of flowers every day. I live with angels."
Really cunning angels.
"I'm learning so much, not the least of which is how much smarter girls are," Matt Damon, dad to three daughters, told Today in 2012. "I operated under the assumption that us guys had a chance, but I realized when I was completely wrapped around my 2-year-old's finger, and she knew it. If they can do that to us at 2 years old, when they're fully grown we really don't stand a chance."
Being girl dads has also let them explore their softer sides. At least Ryan Reynolds thinks so.
"It's really kind of made me a better person, I think," he said on The Ellen Show in 2018, "It's a dream; they're the best. They're like my little buddies. I love it."
Keep scrolling to see which other stars have joined the exclusive girl dad club.