Ryan Reynolds, Bruce Willis, Dwayne Johnson and Other Proud Girl Dads

Dwayne Johnson, Tim McGraw and Ryan Gosling are among the many celebrity fathers who proudly bear the title of girl dad. “I never knew that life could be this fun,” says Gosling.

These dads have plenty of room in their hearts for their special ladies.

By chance, or perhaps by luck, celebrity dads such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Tim McGraw and Ryan Gosling only have daughters, earning them the much-coveted title of girl dad, one the late Kobe Bryant seemed to cherish as much as his five NBA championships.

"I would have five more girls if I could," Bryant once said of his and wife Vanessa Bryant's squad of four daughters. "I'm a girl dad."

And he's not the only one to proudly embrace the estrogen.

For Barbie star Gosling, life with his and Eva Mendes' two girls is pretty fantastic. "I never knew that life could be this fun and this great," the actor told Good Morning America in 2015. "It's heaven. It's like walking through a field of flowers every day. I live with angels."

Really cunning angels.

 

"I'm learning so much, not the least of which is how much smarter girls are," Matt Damon, dad to three daughters, told Today in 2012. "I operated under the assumption that us guys had a chance, but I realized when I was completely wrapped around my 2-year-old's finger, and she knew it. If they can do that to us at 2 years old, when they're fully grown we really don't stand a chance."

Being girl dads has also let them explore their softer sides. At least Ryan Reynolds thinks so.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

"It's really kind of made me a better person, I think," he said on The Ellen Show in 2018, "It's a dream; they're the best. They're like my little buddies. I love it."

Keep scrolling to see which other stars have joined the exclusive girl dad club.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Ryan Reynolds

The Deadpool star and wife Blake Lively share three daughters: James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. The couple welcomed baby no. 4 in 2023, though the baby's sex has not yet been revealed.

And when it comes to fatherhood, Reynolds is strapped in for the adventure.

"I love being a girl dad," he told Access Hollywood in 2020. "I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would've imagined. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers—I'm the youngest of four boys, so for me to have three daughters has just been such a ride, and I love every second of it."

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Matt Damon

The Martian actor is dad to four daughters with wife Luciana BarrosoAlexia, 24, Luciana's daughter from a previous relationship; Isabella, 16; Gia, 14, and Stella, 12.

Mike Marsland/ Mike Marsland/WireImage
Bruce Willis

"In general, I think women should be in charge of everything," Bruce told People in 2020. "They should be running the country. Halle Berry should be president. Women are just much smarter than men. Even if I had five boys, I'd still feel the same way."

Of course, his quintet is all female, the Die Hard star sharing Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, with ex Demi Moore and Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with wife Emma Heming.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Ryan Gosling

The Barbie star shares daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7, with Eva Mendes.

"It's heaven," Gosling told Good Morning America in 2015. "It's like walking through a field of flowers every day. I live with angels."

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Dad to daughters Jasmine, 7 and Tiana, 5, wife Lauren Hashian, the Moana star also shares 21-year-old Simone, 21, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

For Johnson, being a girl dad has meant unlocking a softer side to him.

"You can be wired, as a lot of fathers are, to fix things," he told People in 2021. "Just having an expanded capacity to listen and be more tender and gentle really gave me that ability to solve whatever the issue is, but with them compared to for them."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jamie Foxx

The Django Unchained actor shares daughter Corinne, 29, with ex Connie Kline. He's also dad to daughter Anelise, 14, with ex Kristin Grannis.

"They can come tell me anything and we can talk about anything," he told The Ellen Show in 2021. "I know that sounds simplistic but that's everything in the world."

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Arena Club
Derek Jeter

Though the New York Yankees legend recently welcomed his newborn son Kaius with wife Hannah Jeter, he is also father to daughters Bella Raine, 5, Story Grey, 4, and River Rose, 15 months.

"The great thing with having kids is regardless of how your day went, most days they're happy to see when you come home. And that's a great feeling," he told E! News in March. "Regardless of how good or bad your day was, your kids at this age are happy to see you. It doesn't get any better than that." 

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Ludacris

The rapper is dad to daughters Chance, 22 months, and Cadence, 8, with wife Eudoxie Bridges. He shares Cai, 9, with ex Tamika Fuller and Karma, 21, with ex Christine White.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Tim McGraw

The country music legend shares daughters Gracie, 26, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21, with wife Faith Hill.

