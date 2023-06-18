Christopher Meloni, Oscar Isaac, Jeff Goldblum and More Internet Zaddies Who Are Also IRL Daddies

Watch : One Direction Dads: From Zaddy to Daddy

Who's your zaddy?

In recent years, the term "zaddy" has been thrown around the internet a lot to describe a hot (and usually older) man—regardless if he has kids. And though Merriam-Webster says it hasn't quite met their criteria for dictionary status, the brand noted it's a slang "we are increasingly seeing in use."

And FYI for the uninitiated, "Many of the attractive males—most often of the celebrity type—who have been labeled as zaddies are not fathers," the publisher noted in a 2018 article explaining the word's origin. "A zaddy seems to have that certain je ne sais quoi combining looks, confidence, and charm."

However, that's not to say that social media isn't thirsting for zaddies who are actually daddies, too. Take 62-year-old Christopher Meloni, who said he's embraced the title "to the best of my ability" after photos of his booty when viral.

"Maybe I'm the zaddy of the moment," the actor—who shares kids Sophia, 22, and Dante, 19, with wife Sherman Williams—told E! News' Daily Pop in 2021, "and I humbly accept that, thank you."