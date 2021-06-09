Christopher Meloni Embraces His "Zaddy" Reputation in Sexiest Photo Shoot Yet

Watch : Christopher Meloni Teases "Law & Order" Return at Golden Globes

Christopher Meloni is ringing in this (wet hot American) summer with a steamy photo shoot, and we can't look away.

The Law & Order actor, now 60, posed in a series of polaroid-style thirst traps for Interview Magazine on Wednesday, June 9. The below pics show off his bulging arms, hairy midriff, edgy tattoos, love of pizza and whimsical fashion sense.

Meloni models in tank tops and reclines on a lounge chair—indoors—all while acknowledging his own hotness.

When asked about being a "zaddy," the father of two responded, "I've been called that a lot, and who am I to argue with it? Sure, I'm a zaddy." (He and his wife of 25 years, Doris Sherman Williams, share kids Sophia, 20, and Dante, 17.)

He also admitted he's "been blessed with glutes that have an attractive shape." As he explained, "I have a trainer, and we're going through bodybuilding phases, and where everyone kind of caught me was that I'd been preparing for one year in a very high-intensity weight training program that actually focused on legs."