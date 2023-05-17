Alfonso Ribeiro’s 4-Year-Old Daughter Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Scooter Accident

Dancing With the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro recently shared his 4-year-old daughter Ava underwent emergency surgery after experiencing a scooter accident: "It's going to be a long process."

Alfonso Ribeiro's daughter Ava is on the mend after a scary mishap.
 
As the Dancing With the Stars host recently shared, his daughter had to undergo a procedure after falling off her scooter the day before her 4th birthday.
 
"Unfortunately, my daughter got injured and had to have emergency surgery," the actor explained during the May 16 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. "So, it was a very stressful weekend. She fell and had basically road rash on her face and arm, and so they had to scalpel off all the skin."
 
Added Alfonso of her recovery, "It's going to be a long process."
 
The Fresh Prince of Bel Air alum went on to note that his wife Angela had an inkling about their daughter beforehand, warning everyone to not let Ava "do anything that she can get hurt doing."
 
"That obviously wasn't listened to," he told co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. "And so, my nanny was running back into the house to get pads and stuff and [Ava] went on a little sit-down scooter anyway."

The dad of four also reflected on the instance on social media, noting Ava's bravery throughout the ordeal.

"As some of you know Ava had a very difficult week," he captioned his May 15 Instagram post featuring photos of Ava celebrating her birthday. "I'm so proud of how well she handled everything. She's so brave strong and creative. I love everything about my little girl."

"On a side note I'm forever grateful to @mrsangelaribeiro1 for being so amazing during this time," he continued. "Long nights with a little girl in pain and having to apply medication every few hours. My two hero's."

