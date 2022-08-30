Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro Tease a "Completely Different Ballroom" in New DWTS Preview

Watch : What Tyra Banks Is Bringing to "Dancing With the Stars"

Dancing With The Stars has several new moves. Literally.

Ahead of the show's upcoming move from ABC to Disney +, the long running dancing competition is freshening things up in more ways than one. The show's two hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro are seen in an Aug. 29 promo getting adjusted to their new home.

"Uh, Tyra I don't think we're in LA anymore," Alfonso says in the clip, to which Tyra responds, "No, this is a completely different ballroom."

The TV personalities are referring to DWTS' move to the Disney streamer—a change that was announced in April. And while DWTS marks Disney+'s first live series, it seems the streamer is ready to make some magic with the popular show.

Case in point: Tinkerbell herself gives Tyra and Alfonso a warm welcome, which includes a disco ball and several couples twirling in shimmery gold outfits.

No wonder Tyra "can't wait to watch the stars enter a whole new world." So far, the cast list includes TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and her mom Heidi D'Amelio, as well as Joseph Baena (the 24-year-old son of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger) to name a few.