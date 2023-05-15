Meadow Walker Shares Heartwarming Signs She Receives From Late Dad Paul Walker

It's been nearly a decade since Paul Walker's death, but his daughter still feels him all around.
In fact, as Meadow Walker recently told E! News at the Fast X premiere in Rome, Italy, she receives signs from the late actor when she needs them the most.
"For me, it's numbers, four and seven are my dad's favorite numbers," she shared with E! News' Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight on the May 12 red carpet. "And I swear whenever I'm doubting anything or whenever I'm in an argument with someone or anything, I start seeing four and seven everywhere. So I always know that it's him."
"Even yesterday, I was having a moment and then the clock bells started ringing," Meadow, who has a cameo in Fast X, recalled. "And I was like, 'OK, it's all good, it's gonna be OK.'" (To see more from Meadow's interview, watch E! News tonight at 11 p.m.)
And although she's still navigating her grief journey, Meadow finds comfort being around her Fast family.
"For me, honestly, this brings out the happiness," she said of the premiere, noting she misses her dad the most during moments not associated with the franchise. "For me this is super exciting and he would be amazed that this is happening."
And now that she's dipped her toe in the movie world, will she follow in her dad's acting shoes fulltime?
"I'm thinking about it," she revealed. "Modeling is my focus and that's my big passion, but I could see myself potentially in the future breaking out a little bit."
The 24-year-old first revealed her on-screen cameo just days ago in a moving message to her movie family, which includes actors Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez.
"The first fast was released when I was one year old!" she wrote in a May 11 Instagram post. "Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can't believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up."
"I am so blessed to be able to honor my father's legacy," she concluded, "and share this with him forever x."
Fast X is set for release in theaters on May 19. Keep reading to see all of the film's stars on the red carpet in Rome...
