Meadow Walker Shares Heartwarming Signs She Receives From Late Dad Paul Walker

Watch : Meadow Walker Says She Feels Dad Paul Walker's Spirit Around

It's been nearly a decade since Paul Walker's death, but his daughter still feels him all around.

In fact, as Meadow Walker recently told E! News at the Fast X premiere in Rome, Italy, she receives signs from the late actor when she needs them the most.

"For me, it's numbers, four and seven are my dad's favorite numbers," she shared with E! News' Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight on the May 12 red carpet. "And I swear whenever I'm doubting anything or whenever I'm in an argument with someone or anything, I start seeing four and seven everywhere. So I always know that it's him."

"Even yesterday, I was having a moment and then the clock bells started ringing," Meadow, who has a cameo in Fast X, recalled. "And I was like, 'OK, it's all good, it's gonna be OK.'" (To see more from Meadow's interview, watch E! News tonight at 11 p.m.)

And although she's still navigating her grief journey, Meadow finds comfort being around her Fast family.

"For me, honestly, this brings out the happiness," she said of the premiere, noting she misses her dad the most during moments not associated with the franchise. "For me this is super exciting and he would be amazed that this is happening."