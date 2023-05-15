Dancing With the Stars Pro Witney Carson Welcomes Baby No. 2

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

This Mother's Day was one Witney Carson will never forget.

The Dancing With the Stars pro welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with husband Carson McAllister on May 14.

"My boys," she captioned an Instagram photo that showed her holding her newborn as Carson and her son Kevin, 2, kissed her cheeks. "Could there be a better Mother's Day gift?? We are on cloud nine and soaking in every second."

While Witney did not reveal the little one's name, she noted both she and their newest family member are doing well.

"We are all good over here!" the mirrorball winner added in a message to fans on Instagram Stories. "Baby is doing great. Thank you for checking in on us. More updates soon."

Witney's mom and brothers also came to the hospital to meet her bundle of joy, and she shared on Instagram Stories that her sister called in from Canada. Plus, she said she had some "sushi to celebrate" and expressed her joy in her baby boy's arrival.

"The best Mother's Day gift I could have asked for!" the 29-year-old shared. "Just like that and we're a family of four!"