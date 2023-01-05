Dancing With the Stars Pro Witney Carson Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2

Witney Carson is going to be a mom of two boys!
The Dancing With the Stars pro, who is pregnant with her second child, shared that she and husband Carson McAllister are expecting another son. As seen in a video posted to Instagram Jan. 4, Witney and Carson celebrated the happy news with their 2-year-old son Leo on the beach, holding each other close as words written in the sand read: "It's a boy."
The 29-year-old captioned the sweet clip, which was set to "Love Like This" by Ben Rector, "Our second blessing."
The sex reveal comes nearly two months after Witney first announced her pregnancy. During the Nov. 14 episode of DWTS, the ballroom dancer told host Alfonso Ribeiro, "I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby No. 2."
She added at the time, "I'm so blessed. This just felt like a really, really good time to share it. I can finally share it, which is great!"
Witney and her dance partner, comedian Wayne Brady, ultimately placed third on the dance competition's latest season. Since then, she has been documenting her pregnancy journey on social media.
"Baby #2 I love you already!" she captioned a video of her growing belly on Dec. 19, noting she was 17 weeks pregnant.
On Dec. 31, Witney shared photo of Carson caressing her baby bump—as well as snaps of their relationship throughout the years—in honor of their seventh wedding anniversary. "Doing life with you by my side is adventurous, magical, beautiful, exciting, and everything I dreamed of as a little girl & more," wrote Witney, who wed Carson on New Year's Day in 2016. "I love you and the life we've built together. God really did give me the best."
She continued, "Here's to forever and more my sweetheart!"