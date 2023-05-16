Keke Palmer's Trainer Corey Calliet Wants You to Steal This From the New Mom's Fitness Routine

Watch : Keke Palmer Gets Real About Motherhood Struggles After Baby's Birth

Keke Palmer isn't saying nope to her health.

Three months after welcoming her son Leodis Andrellton Jackson with boyfriend Darius Jackson, the Hustlers actress is back in the gym and embracing all the changes the postpartum period has brought.

"She's never had a thicker body," Keke's trainer Corey Calliet told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I said, 'Let's tap into that. Let's create a shape that was made by the baby.' It's turning things that are supposed to be looked at as negative into positive."

For the Nope star, that means working out to build muscle, while also ditching any critical thoughts about dropping the baby weight.

"We're going to embrace what we have," the ACHV Fitness app founder explained about their joint approach to exercise. "Changing the mindset on what you want to get, instead of what you don't want to have."