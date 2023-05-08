MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 Winners: See the Complete List

Watch : Drew Barrymore STEPS DOWN as Host of 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

And the golden popcorn goes to…

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards aired on May 7 following a series of shake-ups. Just a few days before the big show, Drew Barrymore stepped down from serving as host to show her support of the Writers Guild of America, who are on strike.

"I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike," the actress said in a May 4 statement to Variety. "Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I'll be watching from home and hope you will join me."

Barrymore went on to express her gratitude to MTV and noted she'd be back to host the 2024 award show. Bruce Gillmer, executive producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, told the outlet the organization has "full respect" for her decision and revealed the event wouldn't have a host this time around.