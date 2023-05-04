Chanel Iman Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3, First With NFL Star Davon Godchaux

Watch : Celebrities Who've Had Babies in 2023: Blake Lively & More!

This pregnancy news is scoring major touchdowns.

Chanel Iman recently announced she is expecting her first child with New England Patriots star Davon Godchaux, making her a mom of three.

"Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one," Chanel wrote on Instagram May 3, accompanied by sweet snaps from a maternity photoshoot. In another post, she wrote, "God is great! It's all been a blessing."

For the photos, Chanel, 32, wore a white skirt and top cropped above her abdomen, showing off her growing baby bump. Meanwhile, Davon, who also donned an all-white outfit, can be seen cradling and kissing Chanel's bump.

The NFL player—who is father to son Davon from a previous relationship—left her lots of love in the comments section, writing, "It's nothing like a strong woman."

Davon went on to hint at a future engagement, adding alongside a ring and heart emojis, "My love my everything! Soon to be mine forever."