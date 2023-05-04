Chanel Iman Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3, First With NFL Star Davon Godchaux

This pregnancy news is scoring major touchdowns.
Chanel Iman recently announced she is expecting her first child with New England Patriots star Davon Godchaux, making her a mom of three.
"Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one," Chanel wrote on Instagram May 3, accompanied by sweet snaps from a maternity photoshoot. In another post, she wrote, "God is great! It's all been a blessing."
For the photos, Chanel, 32, wore a white skirt and top cropped above her abdomen, showing off her growing baby bump. Meanwhile, Davon, who also donned an all-white outfit, can be seen cradling and kissing Chanel's bump.
The NFL player—who is father to son Davon from a previous relationship—left her lots of love in the comments section, writing, "It's nothing like a strong woman."
Davon went on to hint at a future engagement, adding alongside a ring and heart emojis, "My love my everything! Soon to be mine forever."
The couple first went public with their relationship in April 2022. At the time, the Victoria's Secret Angel introduced her new romance with a picture of Davon kissing her cheek while they attended Coachella 2022 together. She captioned the image with a heart emoji, with Davon commenting afterward, "I love you."
Previously, Chanel was married to Sterling Shepard, with whom she welcomed daughters Cali, 4, in August 2018 and Cassie, 3, in December 2019. Chanel and Sterling split in 2022 after almost four years of marriage, with a source telling E! News at the time that "they are trying to work out their plan on how they will co-parent their daughters peacefully."
As for Davon, the football pro couldn't be more thrilled with his growing family. After all, in a Valentine's Day tribute to Chanel this year, he wrote, "What's life without A beautiful woman by your side!"