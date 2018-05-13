Chanel Iman is celebrating this Mother's Day as a mama-to-be!

The Victoria's Secret Angel is expecting her first child with New York Giants' Sterling Shepard.

"Our focus has always been on love and family and we look forward to instilling these qualities in our little one," Chanel and Sterling exclusively told E! News. "We are truly blessed!"

The model shared the news on social media on Sunday just in time for Mother's Day. "Daddy and Mommy can't wait to meet you," she captioned a photo of herself baring her baby bump. "As I approach motherhood I want to wish a Happy Mother's Day to all mothers and mommies to be."

As E! News previously reported, the couple wed on March 3 in front of family and friends in a romantic ceremony following a whirlwind four month engagement.

The bride, who was dressed in head-to-toe white while walking down the aisle, flowers in-hand, appeared to be on cloud-nine while saying her I do's. So happy, in fact, that there wasn't a dry eye in the room.