Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Break Up After Whirlwind Romance

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are out of the lavender haze—and out of a relationship.
Weeks after the pair seemingly confirmed their romance—which sparked not long after news of her breakup with Joe Alwyn emerged—Taylor and The 1975 frontman have broken up, multiple outlets report.
This relationship update comes nearly a decade after the duo first met. Back in December 2014, Matty shared that he was introduced to Taylor when she attended one of his concerts in Hollywood. "I met Taylor Swift, that was really nice," he shared in a Shazam Top 20 radio interview. "We exchanged numbers."
By January 2015, the "Chocolate" singer confirmed he and Taylor had spoken on several occasions since their first encounter, though only as musical acquaintances "in the same way that a lot of people in this kind of world do."
And he was quick to shut down any dating rumors that emerged on social media at the time.
"It's all bloody fake," he told Australia's 2DayFM. "There's no relationship or anything happening."
However, despite his denial, the romance speculation persisted, prompting Matty to address the claims again in March 2016. While the rocker called Taylor "one of the most gracious, hard working, creatively gifted, and beautiful women that I have had the pleasure to meet," he denied that their interactions had been anything more than platonic.
"I didn't even date Taylor," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, "but the media's incessant and brutal obsession with her has meant that even a guy who DIDN'T DATE HER has been so battered by their never-ending questions that he's inevitably said something that can be lifted and molded into something that resembles 'shade.' It's really sad."
Since then, Matty was romantically linked to Gabriella Brooks, Halsey and FKA twigs. Meanwhile, Taylor dated Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston and Joe, with whom she was in a six-year relationship before calling it quits.
In recent months though, Taylor and Matty seemingly reconnected over their love of music.
Back in November 2022, Matty revealed that his band had collaborated with Taylor for a song on her Midnights album, but "the version of it never came out."
"It was for reasons that are not to be criticized," he explained during an appearance at Audacy's DTS Sound Space. "She's amazing."
And proving that there was no bad blood, the artist invited Taylor to perform her song "Anti-Hero," as well as an acoustic version of The 1975's "The City," during the band's London concert this past January. At the show, Matty—whose onstage act includes kissing a fan—joked that he would not be sharing a smooch with someone from the crowd that night.
"Not in front of Taylor Swift," he quipped, as seen in a video taken by a concertgoer. "Not when the queen is here."
