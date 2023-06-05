Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Break Up After Whirlwind Romance

Watch : Did Taylor Swift Hint at Joe Alwyn Breakup on The Eras Tour?

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are out of the lavender haze—and out of a relationship.

Weeks after the pair seemingly confirmed their romance—which sparked not long after news of her breakup with Joe Alwyn emerged—Taylor and The 1975 frontman have broken up, multiple outlets report.

E! News has reached out to reps for Taylor and Matty for comment and has not heard back.

This relationship update comes nearly a decade after the duo first met. Back in December 2014, Matty shared that he was introduced to Taylor when she attended one of his concerts in Hollywood. "I met Taylor Swift, that was really nice," he shared in a Shazam Top 20 radio interview. "We exchanged numbers."

By January 2015, the "Chocolate" singer confirmed he and Taylor had spoken on several occasions since their first encounter, though only as musical acquaintances "in the same way that a lot of people in this kind of world do."

And he was quick to shut down any dating rumors that emerged on social media at the time.

"It's all bloody fake," he told Australia's 2DayFM. "There's no relationship or anything happening."