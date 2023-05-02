A Longtime Days of Our Lives Star Is Leaving the Soap

Watch : Spring TV Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch

Camila Banus is bidding farewell to Salem.

The Days of Our Lives star, who has played Gabi Hernandez on the iconic soap opera for the last 13 years, has decided to leave the Peacock series, E! News has confirmed.

"My main goal and hope in announcing my departure from Days of Our Lives and my beloved character of Gabi, is to allow myself new opportunities for work—whether that be movie or other TV opportunities," the 32-year-old exclusively told E! News on May 2. "Although I'm grateful for my 13 years at Days, I had a lot of restrictions, especially when it came to other job opportunities."

"Now that the Days chapter has ended," she continued, "I'm ready and eager to dive into new projects, challenge myself in unique and different roles and continue representing Latinas in this industry."

In addition to new professional ventures, Banus, whose last day on set was April 28, recently revealed she hopes to have her first child with husband Marlon Aquino in the near future.