Go Behind the Scenes of Met Gala 2023 With These Photos of Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk and More

These stars certainly met the moment. 

A-list attendees graced the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 for Met Gala 2023. This year, guests were asked to dress in honor of Karl Lagerfeld—who passed away in 2019—and there was no shortage of showstopping moments at the big event. 

Take, for instance, Doja Cat and Jared Leto's tributes to the late designer's cat Choupette, or Janelle Monáe's jaw-dropping wardrobe transformation. Lil Nas X also turned heads with his silver and pearl look, and the Kardashian-Jenner crew brought their fashion A-game. And while Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were late to the gala, the couple—who are expecting their second child together—proved their looks were worth the wait as soon as they arrived (see every look here).

They weren't the only ones to turn the stylish soirée into a date night. Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were also among the couples in attendance.

But that's not all. The Met Gala also featured hair transformations (including Jessica Chastain's blonde 'do and Florence Pugh's buzz-cut) as well as a few pregnancy reveals, with both Karlie Kloss and Serena Williams debuting their baby bumps.

Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Anna Wintour served as co-chairs of this year's Met Gala. And during the event, guests got to peruse the Costume Institute's spring exhibition "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

Want a peek inside the exclusive event? Scroll on for behind-the-scenes photos.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk

Who says exes can't be friends? The A Star Is Born actor and the model—who split in 2019 but have remained on good terms—chatted at the star-studded soirée, with him wearing a classic tuxedo and her donning a Yohji Yamamoto gown.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Usher, Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian

And they weren't the only exes to run into each other at the gala. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who split last summer, also caught up at the Met Gala. The Kardashians star, who wore Schiaparelli, and the Saturday Night Live alum, who donned Fendi, chatted with Usher, who sported Bianca Saunders, inside the event.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid & Lizzo

How good of a time were the model and the recording artist having? You could say it was good as hell.

John Shearer/WireImage
Anne Hathaway & Jared Leto

From WeCrashed to WeReunite. The former co-stars (her in Versace and him in a cat suit as a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette) were all smiles when they ran into each other at the event.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Jimmy Fallon & Jared Leto

And The Tonight Show host had nothing but love for the Oscar winner's ensemble.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse

From Breaking Dawn to breaking out some stellar fashion. The Twilight alum and the Daisy Jones & The Six actress were a stylish pair as they rocked Dior Men and Fendi looks, respectively. And while Pattinson and Waterhouse tend to keep their romance, private, they weren't afraid to show some PDA at the gala.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Brittney Griner & Dwyane Wade

The basketball stars' looks for the evening were a total slam dunk, with her in a Calvin Klein suit and him in Prada.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sienna Miller & Emily Blunt

Just like Mary Poppins, this photo of the actresses is practically perfect in every way. Miller wore Gucci while Blunt donned Michael Kors.

Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Jared Leto & Kylie Jenner

How do you score a seat at this table?

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Doja Cat & Cardi B

There's only one word for this photo of the "Say So" star, who also paid tribute to Choupette in her Oscar de la Renta gown, and the "Bodak Yellow" artist, who wore Richard Quinn: purrrrfection.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Brian Tyree Henry, Vanessa Hudgens, Kerry Washington & Lea Michele

We're all in this (star-studded pic) together.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Rita Ora and Maluma

The "I Will Never Let You Down" singer certainly didn't let fashion lovers down with her gorgeous Prabal Gurung gown, and the "Felices Los 4" didn't disappoint with his sizzling ensemble.

Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Keke Palmer, Quinta Brunson & Yara Shahidi

The Nope star, the Abbott Elementary creator and the Grown-ish actress dazzle in this snap.

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Cara Delevingne

The model, who wore a Karl Lagerfeld design, is never afraid to do what it takes to work the best angle and get the perfect shot.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Jimmy Fallon, Gigi Hadid & Karen Elson

While fashion is no laughing matter, we can't help but wonder what these three were chuckling about.

Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Nnamdi Asomugha & Kerry Washington

The actor and the Scandal star enjoyed a date night at the Met Gala 2023.

Watch E! News today, May 1, at 11 p.m. for a full recap for the 2023 Met Gala. And visit E! Online's Met Gala page for every fashion look of the night, celebrity sighting and OMG moment.

