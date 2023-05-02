Go Behind the Scenes of Met Gala 2023 With These Photos of Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk and More

These stars certainly met the moment.
A-list attendees graced the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 for Met Gala 2023. This year, guests were asked to dress in honor of Karl Lagerfeld—who passed away in 2019—and there was no shortage of showstopping moments at the big event.
Take, for instance, Doja Cat and Jared Leto's tributes to the late designer's cat Choupette, or Janelle Monáe's jaw-dropping wardrobe transformation. Lil Nas X also turned heads with his silver and pearl look, and the Kardashian-Jenner crew brought their fashion A-game. And while Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were late to the gala, the couple—who are expecting their second child together—proved their looks were worth the wait as soon as they arrived (see every look here).
They weren't the only ones to turn the stylish soirée into a date night. Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were also among the couples in attendance.
But that's not all. The Met Gala also featured hair transformations (including Jessica Chastain's blonde 'do and Florence Pugh's buzz-cut) as well as a few pregnancy reveals, with both Karlie Kloss and Serena Williams debuting their baby bumps.
Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Anna Wintour served as co-chairs of this year's Met Gala. And during the event, guests got to peruse the Costume Institute's spring exhibition "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."
Want a peek inside the exclusive event? Scroll on for behind-the-scenes photos.