Go Behind the Scenes of Met Gala 2023 With These Photos of Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk and More

But that's not all. The Met Gala also featured hair transformations (including Jessica Chastain's blonde 'do and Florence Pugh's buzz-cut) as well as a few pregnancy reveals, with both Karlie Kloss and Serena Williams debuting their baby bumps.

Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Anna Wintour served as co-chairs of this year's Met Gala. And during the event, guests got to peruse the Costume Institute's spring exhibition "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

Want a peek inside the exclusive event? Scroll on for behind-the-scenes photos.