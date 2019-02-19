Karl Lagerfeld Dead at 85: Remembering the Iconic Designer's Life in Pictures

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Tue., Feb. 19, 2019 1:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Karl Lagerfeld, Life in Pictures Gallery

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Karl Lagerfeld has passed away at the age of 85.

Chanel announced the fashion designer's death on Tuesday.

"It is with deep sadness that the House of Chanel announces the passing of Karl Lagerfeld, the creative director for the Chanel Fashion House since 1983," Chanel said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the fashion legend was missing from Chanel's Paris Fashion Week shows. At the time, the brand said that Lagerfeld was "feeling tired" and had requested that Virginie Viard fill in for him.

In 1955, Lagerfeld began his career by winning a design competition for his sketch of a coat. He was then hired to be an assistant for Pierre Balmain, who also produced the award-winning jacket.

Lagerfeld reached icon status as the creative director for Chanel and Fendi.

He also partnered with brands including H&M, Macy's and Hogan to create highly-successful collections.

Read

Karl Lagerfeld Dead: Fashion Icon Was 85

Outside of fashion, the creative director designed minimalist glassware for Orrefors and produced Visionaire 23: The Emperor's New Clothes, a series of nude pictures of models and celebrities. He also wrote a diet book, The Karl Lagerfeld Diet, after losing more than 90 pounds.

To see more of the designer's career milestones, check out the gallery below.

Karl Lagerfeld, Life in Pictures Gallery

(Photo by Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images)

Artist Beginnings

Karl Lagerfeld was born in 1933 in Germany. At 14, he moved to Paris and studied drawing and history.

Karl Lagerfeld, Life in Pictures Gallery

Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

Award-Winning

In 1955, Lagerfeld began his career by winning the International Wood Association design competition for his sketch of a coat. Then, he was hired as an assistant by Pierre Balmain, who also produced the jacket.

Karl Lagerfeld, Life in Pictures Gallery

Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

Moving Up

After three years with Balmain, Lagerfeld became the art director of Jean Patou where he created two haute couture collections per year.

Article continues below

Karl Lagerfeld, Life in Pictures Gallery

Reginald Gray/Penske Media/Shutterstock

New Chapter

Lagerfeld began working with French clothing brand Chloé in 1964.

Karl Lagerfeld, Life in Pictures Gallery

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images

Forever Fendi

In 1965, Lagerfeld joined Italian fashion house Fendi to design clothing and accessories.  

Karl Lagerfeld, Life in Pictures Gallery

Francois Durand/Getty Images

Becoming an Icon

Lagerfeld was named the creative director of Chanel in 1983, only a decade after Coco Chanel died and only five years after the label's first ready-to-wear collection. He remained with the brand until his death on Feb. 19, 2019.

Article continues below

Karl Lagerfeld, Life in Pictures Gallery

Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Making His Mark

Lagerfeld launched his own label that focused on "intellectual sexiness" in 1984.

Karl Lagerfeld, Life in Pictures Gallery

Arthur Elgort/Conde Nast via Getty Images

Expanding Horizons

In 1999, Lagerfeld opened the 7L bookstore in Paris. He later went on to create the EDITIONS 7L publishing house which focused on photography books.

Karl Lagerfeld, Life in Pictures Gallery

Jeremy Bembaron/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

Divine Denim

Renzo Rosso, the founder of Diesel, partnered with Lagerfeld to create a special denim collection. It debuted during Paris Fashion Week in 2002.

Article continues below

Karl Lagerfeld, Life in Pictures Gallery

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Iconic Designs

Lagerfeld also become a costume designer for Callas Forever as well as productions of Les Troyens by Hector Berlioz at Milan's La Scala theatre, Komödie der Verführung by Arthur Schnitzler at the Burgtheater in Vienna and Der Schwierige by Hugo von Hofmannsthal at the Salzburg Festival. He also created outfits for Madonna's Re-Invention tour and Kylie Mingoue's Showgirl tour.

Karl Lagerfeld, Life in Pictures Gallery

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Designing for the Masses

Lagerfeld's collection with H&M was a smash success in 2004. He offered a range of clothing men and women which sold out in only two days.

Karl Lagerfeld, Life in Pictures Gallery

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Beyond Fashion

Outside of fashion, the designer also wrote a diet book, The Karl Lagerfeld Diet, after he lost more than 90 pounds.

Article continues below

Karl Lagerfeld, Life in Pictures Gallery

Photos-Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Fashion Meets Photography

As a photographer, Lagerfeld produced Visionaire 23: The Emperor's New Clothes, a series of nude pictures of models and celebrities. He also photographed Mariah Carey for her 2005 V Magazine cover.

Karl Lagerfeld, Life in Pictures Gallery

BNF/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Creative Innovation

Lagerfeld created an iconic teddy bear for Steiff in 2008. The bear sold for $1,500.

Karl Lagerfeld, Life in Pictures Gallery

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Celebrating an Icon

Lagerfeld was awarded The Couture Council Fashion Visionary Award by the Couture Council of The Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology in 2010.

Article continues below

Karl Lagerfeld, Life in Pictures Gallery

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Fashion Forward

In 2010, Lagerfeld created two footwear collections for Hogan.

Karl Lagerfeld, Life in Pictures Gallery

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Crystal Perfection

Lagerfeld partnered with Swedish company Orrefors to create a collection of glassware with a minimalistic aesthetic in 2011.

Karl Lagerfeld, Life in Pictures Gallery

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Power Partnership

Lagerfeld joined forces with Macy's to create a capsule collection in 2011.

Article continues below

Karl Lagerfeld, Life in Pictures Gallery

Donna Ward/WireImage

Honoring a Legend

In 2011, Lagerfeld was given the Gordon Parks Foundation Award for his career achievements in design, photography and filmmaking.

Karl Lagerfeld, Life in Pictures Gallery

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Parfums

Revolutionary Costume Design

Lagerfeld created costumes for the Brahms-Schöenberg Quartet production at the Opéra Bastille in Paris at the request of choreographer and director Benjamin Millepied.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Style Collective , Fashion , Style , Karl Lagerfeld , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jenna Dewan

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Karl Lagerfeld

Karl Lagerfeld: Life in Pictures

Karl Lagerfeld

Karl Lagerfeld's Final Chanel Fashion Show

Antoni Porowski & Hanes

Celeb Underwear Ads

Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld, Muses, Kristen Stewart, Kendall Jenner, Sarah Jessica Parker, Blake Lively, Keira Knightley

How Karl Lagerfeld Became the Master of the Celebrity Fashion Universe

Karl Lagerfeld, Anna Wintour

Karl Lagerfeld Dead at 85: Anna Wintour, Victoria Beckham and More Stars Pay Tribute

Karl Lagerfeld

Karl Lagerfeld Dead at 85: Look Back at His Final Chanel Fashion Show

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.