Michael J. Fox Doesn't Believe He'll Live to Be 80 as He Battles Parkinson's Disease

Michael J. Fox just made a heartbreaking prediction about himself amid his battle with Parkinson's disease.

"You don't die from Parkinson's. You die with Parkinson's," the Back to the Future actor said on CBS This Morning April 30. "I'm not gonna be 80. I'm not gonna be 80."

Michael, 61, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which has affected his movement and caused tremors and slurred speech, in the '90s. He has since largely put acting aside to focus on his work with the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which aims to find a cure for Parkinson's. Meanwhile, his disease has progressed. As he said on CBS This Morning, "Every day, it's tougher."

Over the years, the actor has suffered many other health scares, some related to Parkinson's and some not.

"I had spinal surgery. I had a tumor on my spine and it was benign," Michael said on CBS Sunday Morning, appearing to reference a 2018 procedure. "Then I started to break stuff. I broke this arm and I broke this arm, I broke this elbow, I broke my face, I broke my hand."