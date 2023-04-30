Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Cyrus Is Engaged to Prison Break Star Dominic Purcell

Watch : Tish Cyrus Debuts Romance With Prison Break Star Dominic Purcell

Miley Cyrus's family is about to get bigger.

The pop star's mom, Tish Cyrus, is engaged to British-Australian actor Dominic Purcell, who famously played Lincoln Burrows on Prison Break. She announced the news on Instagram April 29 with photos of the two embracing, with one offering a close-up of her emerald-cut diamond engagement ring. Tish captioned the post, "A thousand times…. YES ❤️ @dominicpurcell."

Two of Dominic's children, who he shares with ex-wife Rebecca Williamson, commented on the post. Daughter Lily-Rose Purcell, 19, wrote, "Yessssssss," adding emojis of hands clapping, a disco ball and a red heart.

Her sister Audrey Purcell, 22, posted three crying emojis and three red heart emojis, and also posted on her own Instagram Story, "Congratulations to my Dad and @tishcyrus. Thank you for being such a wonderful couple of love. I love you both so much forever!" Tish reposted her message on her own Story.