Exes John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler Mourn Death of Dog Petunia

John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler are mourning the loss of their beloved dog.

Both Mulaney and Tendler, who were married for six years before parting ways, penned heartfelt tributes to their late pooch Petunia.

"Rest in peace my sweet Petunia," Tendler wrote on Instagram April 28. "You were my best friend and the great love of my life. You were the funniest. You were the smartest. You were the weirdest. Everything about you was the best thing. To think I will never again hold you, hear you, or see your big, beautiful brown eyes gazing back at me seems unfathomable."

The 37-year-old added, "Thank you for letting me be your constant companion, and for being mine. I love you with every part me. Until we meet again in our next life."

Tendler paired the heartbreaking words with a carousel of photos featuring Petunia, including one where the pooch is seen sitting in a stroller and another, where Petunia is captured resting her head on a red, fuzzy toy.