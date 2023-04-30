Exes John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler Mourn Death of Dog Petunia

John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler are mourning the loss of their beloved dog.
Both Mulaney and Tendler, who were married for six years before parting ways, penned heartfelt tributes to their late pooch Petunia.
"Rest in peace my sweet Petunia," Tendler wrote on Instagram April 28. "You were my best friend and the great love of my life. You were the funniest. You were the smartest. You were the weirdest. Everything about you was the best thing. To think I will never again hold you, hear you, or see your big, beautiful brown eyes gazing back at me seems unfathomable."
The 37-year-old added, "Thank you for letting me be your constant companion, and for being mine. I love you with every part me. Until we meet again in our next life."
Tendler paired the heartbreaking words with a carousel of photos featuring Petunia, including one where the pooch is seen sitting in a stroller and another, where Petunia is captured resting her head on a red, fuzzy toy.
Meanwhile, Mulaney took to Instagram with a different snap of the late four-legged friend and a touching message of his own.
"Petunia, I loved you from the first moment I saw you," he wrote on April 28 next to a throwback photo of himself holding Petunia. "Rest in peace. Thank you for being my little shadow."
Prior to her passing, Petunia at one point boasted more than 130,000 followers on her own Instagram profile, per People. The page, which is no longer active, reportedly featured photos of Petunia at Mulaney and Tendler's 2014 wedding.
News broke that the former couple were parting their separate ways back in May 2021. At the time, Tendler told Page Six in a statement, "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."
Days later, multiple outlets reported that Mulaney was dating Olivia Munn. Mulaney officially filed for divorce from Tendler two months later in July of that same year.
In September 2021, the comedian announced that he and Munn were expecting their first child together—Who they later welcomed in November 2021. Mulaney introduced their baby boy named Malcolm to the world one month after his arrival, on Dec. 24, 2021.
"Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney," he wrote at the time. "He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal."