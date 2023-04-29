What Chilli's Son Tron Thinks of Her Romance With Matthew Lawrence

Watch : Why TLC's Chilli Is Radiant & GLOWING: "It's The Matthew Effect"

This romance has Tron Austin's stamp of approval.

The 25-year-old has weighed in on his mom Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas' relationship with Matthew Lawrence, telling People, "Oh man, I just like seeing her happy, you know?"

Tron, who married Jeong Ah Wang last December, added in the April 28 interview, "As someone who is now five years into my relationship, I love seeing humans connect and witnessing that genuineness. I feel that from him."

Since going Instagram official on New Year's Eve, both Matthew and the TLC singer have been open about their connection. Reflecting on his mom's choice to "be public" about her romance with the actor, Tron said that it shows him "this is a very special person in her life."

Tron also noted that the couple are taking this budding relationship slow. "We've only met a couple of times," he said about himself and Matthew, "because they're really building their relationship since she's very careful about that kind of stuff."