Why E! News' Justin Sylvester Would Rather Trade Lives With Kendall Jenner Than Kim Kardashian

Justin Sylvester has dreams of joining a particular famous family.
The TV personality is joining fellow co-host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton for the return of E! News on Nov. 14. Ahead of the show's premiere, Justin shared some of his pop culture opinions with fans on Twitter, including which Kardashian-Jenner's shoes he'd love to step into.
"If I could trade lives with one person, famous, for a day, I would have to go with Kendall Jenner," he revealed. "I feel like she gets all of the Kardashian perks without having all the kids."
Her lack of children is why Justin chose the supermodel over his first pick, Kim Kardashian. "It seems like a lot to have four kids, a law degree, an ex-husband," he joked. "So, I'mma take Kendall."
However, Keeping Up With the Kardashians isn't the 36-year-old's reality TV guilty pleasure. Rather, Justin revealed he loves "watching earlier seasons of Housewives," adding, "What I like to do is see how they started, and I like to pinpoint the moment they became rich."
Justin has interacted with hundreds of celebs throughout his many years as an entertainment host. But there is one celeb—whom he didn't specify—that Justin says will never let him live down his most embarrassing celebrity encounter.
"I went to a house party for a celebrity," Justin shared. "I was so nervous that I proceeded to get nipped. I then woke up the next morning in said celebrity's house, and he had put a comforter on top of me 'cause I passed out on the couch. He will remind me of this every time I see him."
Hear Justin share his favorite movies and which celeb he said would be "icing on the cake" to interview in the full clip above.
E! News returns Mondays through Thursdays starting Nov. 14 at 11:30 p.m. on E!.