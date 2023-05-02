You'll Be a Sucker for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Date Night at 2023 Met Gala

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had the ultimate stylish date night at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1. See the pair's fashionable looks for the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra may be only human, but their ensembles for the 2023 Met Gala are out of this world.
 
For the annual event held on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Citadel actress stunned in a black Valentino gown with white gloves, while the "Sucker" singer opted to wear a black leather jacket with a snack pendant on his tie. (See every star on the red carpet here.)
 
It's worth noting that the couple—who tied the knot in 2018—are no strangers to the fashion-forward evening, considering that the 2017 gala is exactly where their story began. Though Nick gushed that they "had a great time" together, they remained just friends at first.
 
"People thought we were being coy, and so did we until we cut to now—we're engaged," the singer during a September 2018 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "So, the story sort of wrote itself."

And their story would continue to get even sweeter over time, with the pair serving on the event's committee together for the soiree the following year.

In fact, hours before they hit the notable steps in 2019, Priyanka—who welcomed daughter Malti with Nick via surrogate in January 2022—had a sweet shout-out about their fateful meeting.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

As the White Tiger actress shared on her Instagram Story, the event serves as "the story I'll definitely tell our future kids... How I MET your father."
 
Keep reading to see even more unforgettable looks from couples at the 2023 Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Brittany Mahomes & Patrick Mahomes

Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Taika Waititi & Rita Ora

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Seth Meyers & Alexi Ashe

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jeremy Strong & Emma Wall

John Shearer/WireImage

Anna Wintour & Bill Nighy

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Brittney Griner & Cherelle Griner

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Josh Groban & Natalie McQueen

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Liberty Ross & Jimmy Iovine

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

James Corden & Julia Corden

