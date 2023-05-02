You'll Be a Sucker for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Date Night at 2023 Met Gala

Watch : See Our Favorite Celebrity Couples Shut Down The Met Gala

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra may be only human, but their ensembles for the 2023 Met Gala are out of this world.



For the annual event held on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Citadel actress stunned in a black Valentino gown with white gloves, while the "Sucker" singer opted to wear a black leather jacket with a snack pendant on his tie. (See every star on the red carpet here.)



It's worth noting that the couple—who tied the knot in 2018—are no strangers to the fashion-forward evening, considering that the 2017 gala is exactly where their story began. Though Nick gushed that they "had a great time" together, they remained just friends at first.



"People thought we were being coy, and so did we until we cut to now—we're engaged," the singer during a September 2018 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "So, the story sort of wrote itself."

And their story would continue to get even sweeter over time, with the pair serving on the event's committee together for the soiree the following year.