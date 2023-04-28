Tom Pelphrey Shares How He and Kaley Cuoco Stayed Connected to Baby Girl During Date Night

Watch : Tom Pelphrey Calls Life with Kaley Cuoco "A Miracle"

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have baby on the brain. Well, their daughter Matilda, that is.

On April 26, the couple stepped out at the Los Angeles premiere of Love & Death for their first red carpet date night since welcoming their newborn last month. While Tom was excited to celebrate his new HBO show, the actor admitted in an exclusive interview with E! News' The Rundown that he and Kaley still aren't used to the idea of leaving their little one at home under someone else's care.

"We've already asked for like 20 pictures of the baby on the hour ride here," he told host Erin Lim Rhodes. "I'm sure we'll be leaving early."

Calling Kaley an "incredible mom," the 40-year-old went on to praise the Flight Attendant star for joining him at the event despite being four-weeks postpartum.

"She's amazing," he gushed. "She's the greatest. I'm so in love with her."