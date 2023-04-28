Tom Pelphrey Shares How He and Kaley Cuoco Stayed Connected to Baby Girl During Date Night

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have baby on the brain. Well, their daughter Matilda, that is.
On April 26, the couple stepped out at the Los Angeles premiere of Love & Death for their first red carpet date night since welcoming their newborn last month. While Tom was excited to celebrate his new HBO show, the actor admitted in an exclusive interview with E! News' The Rundown that he and Kaley still aren't used to the idea of leaving their little one at home under someone else's care.
"We've already asked for like 20 pictures of the baby on the hour ride here," he told host Erin Lim Rhodes. "I'm sure we'll be leaving early."
Calling Kaley an "incredible mom," the 40-year-old went on to praise the Flight Attendant star for joining him at the event despite being four-weeks postpartum.
"She's amazing," he gushed. "She's the greatest. I'm so in love with her." (For more of this interview, check out The Rundown on Snapchat.)
Kaley, 37, gave birth to Matilda on March 30. The baby girl is the actress and Tom's first child.
"I was excited for it," Tom previously told E! News of fatherhood. "You obviously have some idea of what it might be and how it cool it might be. Nothing compares to the actual feeling. It's so wild."
In fact, Tom said he "dove right in" and quickly learned all the tips and tricks of child-rearing. "I was changing all the diapers in the hospital. Kaley got a kick out of that," he recalled. "It was amazing in a surprising and beautiful and magical way how intuitively I felt like I understood how to take care of this baby and what she needed."
And even though Matilda has had her "fussy" moments, the Ozark alum shared the second "she makes those little noises and coos, your heart just melts."
"All I want to do is sit at home with Kaley and the baby and never leave the house," he added. "It's a miracle. We're so happy."
Love & Death debuts April 27 on HBO Max.