Kaley Cuoco Reveals Sweet Note From “Baby Daddy” Tom Pelphrey

A doting dad-to-be.
As Kaley Cuoco awaits the arrival of her and Tom Pelphrey's first child, the actress shared how her partner is doting on her during her pregnancy.
On her Instagram Stories on Dec. 14, the Big Bang Theory alum posted a photo of a thoughtful note she recently received from Tom. The message, written with a blue Sharpie marker on the back of an envelope read, "Hey baby, me and King sleep upstairs. Love you!"
Kaley explained the Ozark actor helped her get some much needed rest when one of their dogs wasn't well. "Best baby daddy ever," she wrote. "When our little pup KING is sick and coughing so @tompelphrey takes him updaters to sleep with him so I can sleep."
In a follow up Instagram Story post, Kaley—who is expecting a baby girl—shared a cute pic of the couple holding up a pink onesie featuring a graphic of a blank "Hello My Name Is" tag. The outfit was a recent gift from her Flight Attendent co-star and IRL bestie Zosia Mamet.
"When your best friend is dying to know what your babies name is and she keeps guessing and can't figure it out," Kaley wrote with the image, "so she sends yo this LOL."
That same day, Tom took to his own Instagram Stories, posting a festive selfie of the parents-to-be posing next to a Christmas tree.
Kaley, 37, first revealed her pregnancy back in October, sharing a series of photos to Instagram, including snaps of positive home pregnancy tests and her then-tiny baby bump.
"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023," the Meet Cute star wrote in the caption. "Beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart] you @tommypelphrey !!!"
Tom, 40, also shared a gallery of his photos of the couple kissing and slicing into a pink sex reveal cake. "And then it was even MORE BETTER," he captioned his Instagram post. "Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco."
The couple's baby news came six months after they met at the Ozark premiere in April. Kaley said she and Tom were set up by their manager and the sparks were apparent during that first interaction.
"I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting," Kaley told USA Today in May. "It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life."
That same month, the couple became Instagram official. In September, they made their red-carpet debut at the 2022 Emmys, where they were both nominated for acting awards.
Later that month, Kaley—who split from ex-husband Karl Cook in 2021—admitted that she met Tom at a "rough" time following her divorce, but is grateful for where she landed.
"I took a lot of time to myself and spent the year kind of figuring myself out," she told E! News in an exclusive interview Sept. 21. "That's why I'd never want actual time travel because it would really mess with the real time of what your life needs to be. And then, I met Tom, and everything changed."