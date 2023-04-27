The Crown's New Pics of Prince William, Kate Middleton Will Get You Royally Excited for Season 6

Watch : Celebrating Kate Middleton's BOLDER & BRIGHTER Style

A royal unveiling!

On April 27, Netflix released the first official photos of The Crown newcomers Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy in character as Prince William and Kate Middleton from the upcoming sixth season. The new installment is set in the late '90s and early '00s and in later episodes, depicts the couple's love story.

One of the photos released April 27 features Meg, 19, and Ed, 23, in the character as the future Prince and Princess of Wales walking hand in hand, while other photos are solo shots of each character. In addition, the Netflix series also shared a behind the scenes photo of the duo while filming in Scotland.

"As The Crown enters a new decade, Prince William starts at University in St Andrew's, determined to lead as normal a life as possible while he still can," Netflix shared in an official season six synopsis. "Also beginning life as a University student, is Kate Middleton from Berkshire. As the pair meet for the first time on campus, a new romance and a new future for The Crown begins."